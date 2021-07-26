A fresh start: Auburn boys lacrosse program hosts Maroon and White Night

AUBURN — Auburn boys lacrosse's Maroon and White Night has taken several different forms over the years.
Under previous coach Steve Crosby, the program hosted a carnival night — which included games and a dunking booth. When Matt Smith took over the program, he decided to include an element of actual competition.
This year, Smith decided to mix it up, as an opportunity to hold a series of exhibition games at Falcon Park. The idea to play at Falcon Park came from junior varsity coach Brian Dautrich, and Smith was sold.
The multi-purpose facility typically used for baseball was fashioned on Monday to host five different lacrosse games, culminating with the high schoolers to wrap up the evening.
"We like to give the kids a different experience each year to bring the year to an end, and what a gorgeous facility this is," Smith said. "It's a tremendous asset for the community."
For the game aspect, Smith added that, "We thought the kids that will be playing each other for the rest of their scholastic career should have healthy competition in the program. It's been pretty successful."
Smith officiated one of the younger age group's games, then observed the modified (seventh and eighth-graders) and high school game. While he wasn't vigorously jotting down scouting reports, it's still an opportunity to take mental notes.
"It's players all the way from (kindergarten) all the way to our seniors. We know who is coming up and we're always watching," Smith said. "Yeah, there's some scouting, but more importantly we're watching that our kids are having fun. That's our No. 1 priority."
The event also serves as an unofficial beginning to the 2021-22 season, which the Maroons hope will be a continuation of their successful run under Smith.
Last season was a hectic one, featuring uncertainty and constant audibles due to COVID-19. While Auburn and all other lacrosse programs in central New York were afforded the opportunity to return to competition — the 2020 spring season was canceled — the season was condensed.
With only three seniors on the varsity squad, Auburn still managed a 10-3 record during the regular season, which led to a home playoff game and win against Central Square. The Maroons' run of consecutive section championship game appearances came to an end, however, with a loss to Fayetteville-Manlius in the Class B semifinals.
That final game against F-M was June 10, about three weeks later than the typical ending for spring lacrosse season.
There have been adjustments to the schedule. This past season, according to Smith, has been more taxing for the coaches than most because the beginning dates back to May 2020.
"We wanted to keep the kids playing throughout late spring and summer, and we were successful doing that. We continue playing through the fall and winter, and of course the spring season was very compact," Smith said. "We played back to back to back games. The season was very long, but very rewarding."
While it's a shortened offseason this summer, that doesn't make it any less important. Smith and his staff have preached to "win the offseason," which involves plenty of work on and off the lacrosse field.
Over the weekend, Auburn participated in the Finger Lakes Lacrosse Tournament and won the varsity division. With this group, which should be veteran-heavy, returning in the spring, Smith has high hopes for what's ahead.
"We played four games and won all four," Smith said. "It was exciting seeing all the young kids come up, and what's exciting about this upcoming season is that we have competition at all levels, especially on the defense. Winning teams always have competition, and I'm excited about the competition we'll have this year.
"We're gonna have a faster team and a grittier team. That's the Auburn way. Auburn is a blue collar town and that's how we play lacrosse."
