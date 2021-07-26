A fresh start: Auburn boys lacrosse program hosts Maroon and White Night

"We wanted to keep the kids playing throughout late spring and summer, and we were successful doing that. We continue playing through the fall and winter, and of course the spring season was very compact," Smith said. "We played back to back to back games. The season was very long, but very rewarding."

While it's a shortened offseason this summer, that doesn't make it any less important. Smith and his staff have preached to "win the offseason," which involves plenty of work on and off the lacrosse field.

Over the weekend, Auburn participated in the Finger Lakes Lacrosse Tournament and won the varsity division. With this group, which should be veteran-heavy, returning in the spring, Smith has high hopes for what's ahead.

"We played four games and won all four," Smith said. "It was exciting seeing all the young kids come up, and what's exciting about this upcoming season is that we have competition at all levels, especially on the defense. Winning teams always have competition, and I'm excited about the competition we'll have this year.

"We're gonna have a faster team and a grittier team. That's the Auburn way. Auburn is a blue collar town and that's how we play lacrosse."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.