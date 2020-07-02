'A little lost': Fitness fanatics waiting patiently for gyms to reopen

Because of his status as a trainer, Gardner expects to return to Swagler on day one of the facility's true reopening. While it's unclear exactly what rules will be in place, his main concern is ensuring that clients feel safe inside the facility.

"It all really comes down to what the client wants," Gardner said. "Before we get into any types of training, we'll see what they are comfortable with and that's how we'll proceed. I don't know what Gov. Cuomo is gonna put in place, but I assume face masks are gonna be a priority, especially being so close while spotting. You don't want to be breathing on the client, or vice-versa. I would say face masks would be a good start, and just making sure after helping someone you are sanitizing (the equipment) and sanitizing your hands as well."

Regardless of the difficulties of closed gyms and uncertainty about reopening, there have been positives. For some, that could be refining workout techniques, trying something unfamiliar or reassessing why fitness is important.

"Working out by yourself forces you to find discipline and motivation that you didn't realize was there," DeForrest said. "It forces you to think about why you're really working out in the first place. Is it because there's other people around, or are you working out to stay healthy? What is your 'Why?' or your goal? For me, it was a good learning exercise and it was a good way to focus into why I'm working out the way I do."

