'A Runner's Guide', by Union Springs native, nominated for track and field book award

Much of A Runner's Guide's content comes from Ebbets regular column in Pace Setter Magazine, a publication from the Hudson-Mohawk Road Runners Club based in upstate New York. Ebbets has been writing his column since 1983.

The introduction of A Runner's Guide delves into Ebbets' early interest in track and field, his study of Communist Bloc Olympic development programs compared to the "haphazard" American methods, and how in 1983 he landed in Moscow for a study tour of the Soviet Union's Institute of Sport and Physical Culture.

Acknowledging Russia's issues with doping scandals over the last decade, Ebbets said, "The thing with the Russians ... the contribution I do feel they've made is they were true sports scientists. They did not do things unless it had been validated by some form of research. They studied things you can't even imagine. Their identification of talent, and the development of talent, are things that we still don't really do in America."

In addition to his regular contributions to Pace Setter Magazine, Ebbets has also wrote multiple running-themed novels, one of which is based on his experience as an underclassman runner at Villanova.