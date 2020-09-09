'A Runner's Guide', by Union Springs native, nominated for track and field book award

A compilation of decades of magazine articles, "A Runners Guide to 30 Years of Off The Road," written by Russ Ebbets of Union Springs, is receiving national attention.
The book, which Ebbets completed last October, was named as one of five finalists by the Track and Field Writers of America's annual book of the year award.
TAFWA announced the five finalists last month in its July newsletter.
"It certainly is gratifying and certainly was a proud moment," Ebbets said in an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday. "(Finalist) Marc Bloom, I would say is very famous within the running literature community. There were other books on the list from Olympic gold medalists. There were some pretty big names there.
"I just felt the need to get this book out. I felt there's good information and it's a little bit different because of the various experiences I've had in my life."
According to the book's Amazon listing, Ebbets has been involved with the USATF Coaching Education for over 35 years, and has served as the United States national team's chiropractor to three IAAF world championships. He's also been the editor of Track Coach, the USATF's technical journal, since 1999.
Much of A Runner's Guide's content comes from Ebbets regular column in Pace Setter Magazine, a publication from the Hudson-Mohawk Road Runners Club based in upstate New York. Ebbets has been writing his column since 1983.
The introduction of A Runner's Guide delves into Ebbets' early interest in track and field, his study of Communist Bloc Olympic development programs compared to the "haphazard" American methods, and how in 1983 he landed in Moscow for a study tour of the Soviet Union's Institute of Sport and Physical Culture.
Acknowledging Russia's issues with doping scandals over the last decade, Ebbets said, "The thing with the Russians ... the contribution I do feel they've made is they were true sports scientists. They did not do things unless it had been validated by some form of research. They studied things you can't even imagine. Their identification of talent, and the development of talent, are things that we still don't really do in America."
In addition to his regular contributions to Pace Setter Magazine, Ebbets has also wrote multiple running-themed novels, one of which is based on his experience as an underclassman runner at Villanova.
The process of starting A Runner's Guide began in May 2019. Ebbets not only had to figure out which articles from his vault to include — some were only available on floppy disks and had to be converted to PDFs — but how to structure such a compilation. He also did his own editing.
Ebbets could find out if his book is the winner any day now.
"Just getting into the final five, I was pretty happy," Ebbets said. "I think that bodes well for future publishing efforts."
Ebbets already has an idea of what those future projects could be. He's currently working toward a master's degree at SUNY Cortland in exercise science, with his thesis paper being "project No. 1." He expects to do a second edition of A Runner's Guide and already has the 40 articles he intends to include. He also hopes to complete his trilogy of running-based novels, and he also hopes to write a book on track and field injury prevention.
