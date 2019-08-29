AUBURN — Weedsport and Port Byron have a long history of hard-fought battles in the county field hockey tournament.
The latest meeting was no different.
The Warriors scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and held on to defeat the Panthers 3-2 in the Cayuga County Field Hockey Tournament Thursday at Holland Stadium in Auburn.
It's Weedsport's second straight county tournament title and sixth in the last eight years. This was the fourth consecutive year that the Warriors faced Port Byron the county championship. The Panthers won back to back titles in 2016 and 2017.
"It feels amazing. It's really been a reconstruction kind of year for us," said Weedsport's Aubrey Ouderkirk, the tournament's most valuable player for the second straight year. "We lost a lot of seniors last year, but to know we can have each other's backs and can win it even with that huge loss from last year's team feels really, really good."
Early on it seemed that Port Byron would claim its third county title in four years. The Panthers controlled play early on and that resulted in a 1-0 lead when Rileigh Luste went coast-to-coast before feeding Rileigh Gray for the opening goal.
"They definitely (had us on our heels). I thought we were getting beat to the ball and I thought we were getting out-hustled," Weedsport coach Theresa Leonardi said. "We talked about the things that we're capable of doing versus the things we were doing, and we were fortunate that we made a couple of adjustments and it worked out."
About a minute after the Panthers' goal, the Warriors answered when Emma Stark jammed in a goal from close range. Weedsport then took its first lead with a few minutes later when Suzie Nemec danced around a defender and converted.
Port Byron didn't back down from the Warriors' sudden surge. Weedsport goalie Mariah Quigley made a strong save on a point-blank shot from Port Byron, but Luste collected the rebound and banged it home to tie the score 2-2.
After a back-and-forth first half, the second half titled toward Weedsport, and the Warriors potted the deciding goal only three minutes in. McKenna Holmes forced a turnover near midfield, then dished to Nemec who did the rest, scoring her second of the game for a 3-2 Weedsport advantage.
"We always try to say to the kids that the girl who scores the goal, that's great, but a lot of people touched it before you," Leonardi said. "If McKenna doesn't make that play, who knows what happens? They were on their way down to the other end. McKenna made it, we turned it over quickly and fortunately Suzie finished it off."
The Warriors didn't score again, but still hemmed Port Byron in its own end for most of the remaining minutes to clinch back-to-back county titles.
"It was a great game. You always know you're going to get the best out of Port Byron, and it literally went right down to the last few seconds," Leonardi said. "We're very glad to hear that horn sound."
Joining Ouderkirk on the all-tournament team were teammates Stark, Nemec, Quigley and Holmes.
"Aubrey is just tremendous," Leonardi said. "She plays with every ounce of her body. She gives us 100% all the time. She's just phenomenal and we're very, very fortunate to have her on our side."
Representing Port Byron on the all-tournament team were Luste, Gray, Jenna Mapley and Alison Grudzien.
Perhaps the biggest cheer of the night came after the final buzzer when Leonardi told her team they'd have the day off from practice Friday. Weedsport (2-0) will return to practice Saturday though in preparation for a meeting with Cato-Meridian next Wednesday.
"I gave them one day off, just one," Leonardi said. "We're back to work Saturday. At Cato is always a challenge on their home field, and then (Friday, Sept. 6) we go to Liverpool. We're taking on one of the monsters, so we've got a lot of work to do between now and then, but this was a great start."
Port Byron (1-1) heads to Homer on Tuesday.
Consolation game
Auburn 6, Cato-Meridian 1: The Maroons stormed out to a 4-1 lead at halftime behind three goals from Ellie Dann, including two off corners. Dann added one more tally in the second half to finish with four goals total. Christina Klink scored once and had one assist, and Olivia Fritz rounded out the scoring with one.
Morgan Janas scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils.