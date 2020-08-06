ACC announces revised football schedule; Syracuse starts vs. North Carolina on Sept. 12

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Syracuse's revised football schedule Thursday morning.
The Orange are slated to play six home games and five road contests in 2020. Syracuse kicks off its 131st gridiron campaign at North Carolina on Sept. 12 and hosts Georgia Tech in its home opener on Sept 26.
The announcement follows last week's release of the ACC's modified 11-game scheduling model that features 10 conference games and one non-conference game, which must be played at the member institution's home stadium or in its home state. The format was adopted as part of the ACC Board of Governors' plan for conducting fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to Georgia Tech, Syracuse will host Duke (Oct. 10), Wake Forest (Oct. 31), Boston College (Nov. 7) and NC State (Nov. 28) in ACC play. To satisfy the non-conference portion of the new format, the Orange maintained their previously scheduled Oct. 17 home matchup with Liberty.
This year's road slate is highlighted by a Friday night game at Louisville on Nov. 20. Syracuse also visits Pittsburgh (Sept. 19), Clemson (Oct. 24) and closes the regular season at Notre Dame (Dec. 5) in addition to traveling to Chapel Hill for the opener against UNC.
Syracuse's 11 games will be played over a 13-week span with two open dates. The Orange are off the weeks of Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 and Nov. 9-14.
This year's collection of Orange foes posted an 82-60 (.577) record in 2019. Eight qualified for bowl games last season with six winning their postseason contest.
Information regarding tickets for the Orange's six home games will be communicated soon in the event local and state public health guidance allows for fans to attend Syracuse Athletics events.
Kickoff times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.
Notre Dame opens its season as an Atlantic Coast Conference football member against visiting Duke on Sept. 12 and won't face Navy for the first time in more than nine decades as part of the ACC's reconfigured schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The league on Thursday released the schedule featuring the Fighting Irish, who are giving up their coveted football independence and competing for the ACC title this season. The ACC had announced plans last week for a 10-game league slate with one nonconference game and its championship game played either Dec. 12 or 19.
Those nonconference games are required to be played in the member school's home state, while opponents must meet ACC medical protocol requirements that include regular testing for athletes, coaches and staff to try to control the potential spread of coronavirus.
That report from ACC's medical advisory group also recommends schools evaluate travel policies for games, including modes of travel such as buses or flights, lodging accommodations and the size of the travel party. That comes as the 15 teams travel within an ACC footprint spanning nearly the entire Atlantic Seaboard from Massachusetts to Florida, and moving west into Kentucky and Indiana.
Games within 250 miles of the school are considered reasonable for bus travel while schools typically take charter flights when needed, according to information the league provided by email to The Associated Press. The ACC "maxed out" on 17 scheduling opportunities to pair league schools within 250 miles of each other while the decision on whether to travel by bus or plane beyond that distance is left to the member schools.
Until Thursday, league teams had been holding offseason workouts or starting preseason practices without knowing for sure who they would play or where in roughly a month.
Notre Dame, a member in all other league sports, already had a scheduling agreement to annually play five or six games with ACC teams as an independent. The Irish were set to play five-time reigning ACC champion Clemson, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Duke, Georgia Tech and Louisville this year.
Notre Dame's marquee matchup at home with Dabo Swinney's Tigers remains in its originally scheduled Nov. 7 slot, while the Fighting Irish added ACC matchups with Florida State, Boston College, Syracuse and North Carolina – with that game coming on the road the day after Thanksgiving.
