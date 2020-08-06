ACC announces revised football schedule; Syracuse starts vs. North Carolina on Sept. 12

This year's collection of Orange foes posted an 82-60 (.577) record in 2019. Eight qualified for bowl games last season with six winning their postseason contest.

Information regarding tickets for the Orange's six home games will be communicated soon in the event local and state public health guidance allows for fans to attend Syracuse Athletics events.

Kickoff times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.

Notre Dame opens its season as an Atlantic Coast Conference football member against visiting Duke on Sept. 12 and won't face Navy for the first time in more than nine decades as part of the ACC's reconfigured schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league on Thursday released the schedule featuring the Fighting Irish, who are giving up their coveted football independence and competing for the ACC title this season. The ACC had announced plans last week for a 10-game league slate with one nonconference game and its championship game played either Dec. 12 or 19.

Those nonconference games are required to be played in the member school's home state, while opponents must meet ACC medical protocol requirements that include regular testing for athletes, coaches and staff to try to control the potential spread of coronavirus.