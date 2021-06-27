Ace in the hole: Union Springs' Bailey develops from lock down closer to dominant starter

Confidence, Bailey said, is where he's grown the most.

Daniel Zdanowski, who coached Union Springs/Port Byron from 2013 to 2018, was the first to utilize Bailey as the Wolves' closer. When Bill Walter took over the program in 2019, that trend continued.

All the then-sophomore did was shut the door every game for a team that finished the regular season undefeated. It was a responsibility that Bailey took great pride in.

"We knew I'd be the guy to come in and close games, and hopefully get the job done," Bailey said. "Sometimes it was a little iffy, but for the most part they could rely on me.

"It was kinda cool to come in, and maybe there's runners on second and third in a one-run game, and be able to shut it down. To have the confidence to come in and say, 'You're not scoring.'"

Bailey possesses a three-pitch arsenal, highlighted by his four-seam fastball that he trusts early in counts. When he needs a strikeout, he'll often turn to a tight curveball. Bailey also mixes in a change-up, though he admits it's not his best pitch, but an effective tool to keep hitters off balance or set up the heater.