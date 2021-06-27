Ace in the hole: Union Springs' Bailey develops from lock down closer to dominant starter

On June 9, Union Springs' Ryan Bailey pitched the game of his life.
The only thing was, he didn't know it.
The Wolves were an underdog that Wednesday afternoon against Unatego, in a matchup that began the Section IV Class C baseball tournament. Union Springs, the No. 6 seed, had to travel over two hours via bus to reach the third-seeded Spartans.
Bailey ensured the trip was worth it. Needing only 96 pitches, the senior right-hander held Unatego hitless in a 1-0 complete game win, advancing the lower-seeded Wolves to the section semifinals.
Those seven innings of near-perfection served as an exclamation point on a dominant varsity career for Bailey, which began in 2017 as an eighth-grader and concluded this spring as one of Cayuga County's top hurlers.
Oddly enough, 2021 was Bailey's first year as a starting pitcher at the varsity level. Because of the deep pitching available from the Union Springs/Port Byron baseball merger, Bailey was used primarily as the team's closer his freshman and sophomore seasons, a role he embraced.
He likely would've transitioned into a starting position in 2020, but the season never happened. This spring, he finally had a chance to strut his stuff as Union Springs' ace.
In an interview with The Citizen this week, Bailey looked back on his varsity career, recalling his eighth-grade season when he "didn't throw a single inning" to his freshman year, when he was "young and inexperienced, and not really that confident."
Confidence, Bailey said, is where he's grown the most.
Daniel Zdanowski, who coached Union Springs/Port Byron from 2013 to 2018, was the first to utilize Bailey as the Wolves' closer. When Bill Walter took over the program in 2019, that trend continued.
All the then-sophomore did was shut the door every game for a team that finished the regular season undefeated. It was a responsibility that Bailey took great pride in.
"We knew I'd be the guy to come in and close games, and hopefully get the job done," Bailey said. "Sometimes it was a little iffy, but for the most part they could rely on me.
"It was kinda cool to come in, and maybe there's runners on second and third in a one-run game, and be able to shut it down. To have the confidence to come in and say, 'You're not scoring.'"
Bailey possesses a three-pitch arsenal, highlighted by his four-seam fastball that he trusts early in counts. When he needs a strikeout, he'll often turn to a tight curveball. Bailey also mixes in a change-up, though he admits it's not his best pitch, but an effective tool to keep hitters off balance or set up the heater.
He kept that approach while transitioning to a starting pitcher for 2021. Union Springs' merger with Port Byron was over, and Bailey was now the leader of a smaller staff.
His first taste in a starting role this season came May 6 against Newfield, and it was a preview of things to come. Bailey no-hit the Trojans in a five-inning win, but the celebration was somewhat muted because of the shortened nature of the game (high school games end after seven innings).
"In my head I was thinking it wasn't as cool as a full seven-inning no-hitter. I wonder what would've happened if we played those extra two innings. Would they have started to figure me out, or would I have no-hit them?" Bailey said.
That opportunity came in the sectional quarterfinals in Unatego. Bailey mowed down the Spartans' hitters, though was completely unaware of that zero under the hit column.
There's a 1999 film called "For Love of the Game" starring Kevin Costner as aging Detroit Tigers pitcher Billy Chapel, who delivers a perfect game at Yankee Stadium in the final start of his career.
A scene in the movie shows Chapel warming up for the eighth inning, completely unaware of the perfection of his performance. At one point he scans the scoreboard and observes all the zeroes, and turns to his catcher (played by John C. Reilly) and says, "Has anybody been on base?"
"Nobody."
"Nobody?"
Vaguely familiar with the movie, Bailey confirmed that such a mindset isn't a Hollywood fabrication. He too, in the moment, was unaware of his no-hitter.
It almost didn't happen. Union Springs clung to its one-run advantage in the bottom of the seventh inning. Bailey struck out the first two batters, but the latter reached on a dropped third struck. In the next at-bat, Bailey's errant pick-off throw allowed the runner to advance to third. Suddenly, he was in jeopardy of losing the Wolves their lead and perhaps their season.
"We did all that work just to get one run," Bailey said, "and now I was about to ruin it and let them score."
Unatego's next batter hit a comebacker to Bailey. He looked the runner off at third to hold him, then tossed over to first baseman Tyler Weaver for the second out. Then Unatego's runner broke for home.
With a heads up play, Weaver threw a strike to catcher Luke Nickerson, who dropped down a tag to complete an unconventional 1-3-2 double play, sealing a sectional win and Bailey's no-hitter.
It wasn't until assistant coach Colin Parry approached Bailey in the postgame chaos that he became aware of the significance of those last outs.
"He was like, 'Do you know what you just did?' I said, 'We won a sectional game,'" Bailey recalled. "I feel like if I thought about it, I would've jinxed it. I had no clue. No one during the game said anything."
That game will serve as the last in his varsity career, as Union Springs couldn't replicate that magic in the semifinals against Lansing.
Bailey still has the game ball from his no-hitter. It sits on his dresser, unlabeled.
In the fall, he'll decide whether to keep the ball at home, or bring it to his college dorm at Alfred State, where he hopes to continue his baseball career, regardless of his pitching role.
"At that level, as long as I get innings, I don't care," Bailey said. "If I'm pitching, I'll be happy."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.