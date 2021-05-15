After 150th win, Auburn wrestler Pirozzolo savoring final matches of career

AUBURN — Even as a skinny, undersized seventh-grader, the goal for Luca Pirozzolo was to eclipse the century mark — and then some — in career wins.
Earlier this week, Pirozzolo reached 150 wins for Auburn wrestling. In a quad-meet against several Section III schools Saturday at Holland Stadium, Pirozzolo tacked on three more to his total.
"That was definitely the plan from an early age, to get it done," Pirozzolo said following Saturday's competition. "I got beat up a lot more then than I do now obviously, because I looked like little (eighth-grader Michael Boyhan, an Auburn teammate).
"I barely made the weight requirement of 92 pounds to wrestle 99. I wanted to get to 200, but 150 was the plan from Day 1."
When this season is over, Pirozzolo will leave Auburn as one of the most decorated wrestlers in school history. In 2016-17 as a 99-pound eighth-grader, Pirozzolo captured his first tournament wins at Cazenovia and Port Byron, then went on to finish third at the Section III Division I championships.
Pirozzolo bumped to 113 pounds as a freshman and improved to a runner-up finish at sectionals that season.
In 2018-19, he became the first Auburn wrestler in 40 years to claim first place at sectionals, and he repeated the feat last season as a junior. Both victories earned him berths at the New York state Division I championship tournament.
Pirozzolo won't have the opportunity to pursue a three-peat this season, as Section III and New York state are not hosting postseason tournaments. So instead, he'll savor the remaining matches he has left, before moving on to wrestle at Sacred Heart University in the fall.
"I'm just blessed to have a season, even though it's like a modified season," Pirozzolo said. "I'm just happy to be out here and wrestling. Beggars can't be choosers, but I think they're working on a little tournament. If we can't get that, I'm happy to be out here. I'm still having fun and taking care of my body for the next level."
Because of his father Jeff's position as school district superintendent, as well as his own wrestling prowess, the name "Pirozzolo" has become synonymous with Auburn.
Though Pirozzolo is moving on to compete at the next level, he won't soon forget all the matches that his father stood by, recording video and offering instruction and praise.
"He's been there since I was 4 years old," Pirozzolo said of his father Jeff. "A lot of long car rides together. He hasn't missed a tournament. You can't ask for anything better than that."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.