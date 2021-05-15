After 150th win, Auburn wrestler Pirozzolo savoring final matches of career

Pirozzolo won't have the opportunity to pursue a three-peat this season, as Section III and New York state are not hosting postseason tournaments. So instead, he'll savor the remaining matches he has left, before moving on to wrestle at Sacred Heart University in the fall.

"I'm just blessed to have a season, even though it's like a modified season," Pirozzolo said. "I'm just happy to be out here and wrestling. Beggars can't be choosers, but I think they're working on a little tournament. If we can't get that, I'm happy to be out here. I'm still having fun and taking care of my body for the next level."

Because of his father Jeff's position as school district superintendent, as well as his own wrestling prowess, the name "Pirozzolo" has become synonymous with Auburn.

Though Pirozzolo is moving on to compete at the next level, he won't soon forget all the matches that his father stood by, recording video and offering instruction and praise.

"He's been there since I was 4 years old," Pirozzolo said of his father Jeff. "A lot of long car rides together. He hasn't missed a tournament. You can't ask for anything better than that."

