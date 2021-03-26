After 16-month absence, Auburn football returns to beat West Genesee in opener

The Wildcats advanced deep into Auburn territory, but were done in by some self-inflicted wounds. Multiple penalties pushed West Genny back to its own end of the field, and a Connor Mahunik sack on a rare 3rd-and-45 effectively ended that drive.

West Genny then had its own special teams gaffe, as a bad snap on a punt was recovered at the Wildcats' 6-yard line by Auburn's Delmar Goldsmith. Churney then threw his second touchdown pass, this time to DeSean Strachan, for a 20-15 lead.

Auburn's defense needed another stand in the fourth as West Genny drove all the way to the Maroons' 6. But consecutive losses, including another sack from Mahunick, prevented the Wildcats from regaining the lead.

On the game-sealing drive, Churney connected with Strachan for a long completion before Benson's 11-yard touchdown served as the game's dagger.

By game's completion, the two teams combined for four fumbles, two interceptions and two egregious special teams mistakes. But the team able to overcome those errors was the mentally-tough Maroons.

Even the officials are still working out their kinks. Auburn's defense nearly had another fumble recovery in the third quarter, but the play was blown dead by an inadvertent whistle.