After 2 losses, Bills try to get back on track vs 0-6 Jets

"The talent gap from the best team to the worst teams in the league is this," Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White said while holding his thumb and index finger a few centimeters apart. "They're professionals and we've got to treat them as such."

Meanwhile, Jets coach Adam Gase remains squarely on the hot seat. Some believed last week's dismal display in a 24-0 loss at Miami would seal Gase's fate, but he's still in charge. But it's tough to envision things getting better anytime soon.

New York is 0-6 for the first time since 1996, when that squad began 0-8 en route to a franchise-worst 1-15 season.

"When you're at this point, when you say everything's on the table, you're trying to find a way to put one good one together, where all three phases are playing complementary football," Gase said. "We've had moments, but we haven't had enough."

BACK TO EARTH

Allen has cooled a bit after his hot start, with his 122 yards passing against the Chiefs fewer than he had in any half this season. The 42 in the first half were also the second fewest in the first half of his career after throwing for just 39 in a 24-17 loss at Baltimore on Dec. 8, 2019.