After long wait, Auburn's Tim Locastro ready for shortened 2020 MLB season

In addition to the testing requirements, players will have symptom and temperature checks at least twice a day.

On game days, there will be other health measures in effect. Players and other personnel that won't be involved in the game will sit in the stands or another area. Non-players must wear masks in the bullpens and dugouts. While gum is allowed, spitting is prohibited. And the MLB said there should be no fist bumps, high-fives and other "celebratory contact."

Arguably the most noticeable policy will be that no fans are allowed for games. Players will play in empty stadiums during the 2020 season.

"I've never not played in front of fans," Locastro said. "Even when I was in high school, Little League, college at Ithaca, we've always had such good support and a lot of fans at all our games. It's not only me, but it's going to be everybody in the major leagues that has to adjust to that. The name of the game is to win and it's going to be a sprint. The only focus is going to be on winning and we're just going to have to adjust to it."