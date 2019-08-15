Auburn native Tim Locastro is heading back to the minors.
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Thursday that Locastro has been optioned to Triple-A Reno. The club recalled two pitchers — Stefan Crichton and Jon Duplantier — from Reno. To make room for the pitchers, Locastro was sent down and pitcher Robbie Ray was placed on the 10-day injured list.
The transaction ends Locastro's nearly three-month stint in the major leagues. He was optioned to Reno after Wednesday's game, which he started. He had a hit, run and made a diving catch for the Diamondbacks.
NEW YORK — Tim Locastro swung at the pitch and connected. The ball flew and landed a few row…
Locastro's last played minor league games in May. The Diamondbacks promoted him May 24 and hours later, he tied a major league record with three hits-by-pitches in a game. He also hit a two-run single in the game to record his first major league runs batted in.
With injuries in the outfield, Locastro started — primarily in left field — and contributed at the plate and on defense. In 68 games with the Diamondbacks this season, he's batting .252 with 27 runs, 15 runs batted in and 11 stolen bases. He's sixth in the majors with 16 hits-by-pitches this season. In the field, he's only committed one error. He's made several spectacular plays, including two diving catches in a May 30 game against the Rockies.
In June, Locastro had two walk-off hits to win games for the Diamondbacks. The first came against the New York Mets June 1. He hit a game-winning RBI single to deep center field. A few weeks later, he lined an RBI single to left to beat the San Francisco Giants.
A highlight of Locastro's season was a two-game series between the Diamondbacks and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Dozens of family members and friends traveled from the Auburn area to the Bronx for the mid-week games.
The Auburnian may not be in the minors for long. Major league rosters expand to 40 players Sept. 1, so Locastro could get called up again for the playoff push.
Locastro, a 2010 Auburn High School graduate, starred at Ithaca College and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013. He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 and remained with that organization until November 2018, when the Dodgers designated him for assignment and traded him to the Yankees.
His time with the Yankees was short. In January, he was designated for assignment again and traded to the Diamondbacks. While it was a hectic few months for him, he welcomed the opportunity to play in Arizona.
"Obviously, it was a long offseason," Locastro told The Citizen in July. "But I was just ready for spring training to get started and know where I was going to actually be. Once the season got underway, baseball was baseball. I'm really excited where I'm at right now."
After sticking with the Diamondbacks for most of spring training, he was optioned to Reno for the start of the season. It wasn't long before he was called up by the parent club. He was sent back down again and recalled once more before the May 24 promotion.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.
