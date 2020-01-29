After tie last meeting, Skaneateles hockey takes down Auburn

While the score differed greatly from last month's 1-1 tie, the physicality and post-whistle scrums carried over. The two teams combined for 23 minor penalties, two major penalties and two disqualifications.

The worst came with six minutes remaining in the third period. A scuffle between Auburn's Ross Burgmaster and Skaneateles' Charlie Russell turned into a scrum that involved all 10 skaters on the ice. The only two not included were the two goaltenders, who remained in their nets.

Burgmaster was ejected from the game, while all nine other skaters from the ice were sent to the penalty box. That wasn't the only instance in which a player was dismissed. During the second period, Burgmaster got tangled up with Henry behind the Auburn net; the former was called for a rough, while the latter was tossed from the game for spearing.

Both players that received game disqualifications will be ineligible for their team's next game.

That's what happens when nasty rivals meet.

"I don't mind some scrums during a game as long as they keep their hands down and keep it reasonably clean," Mitch Major said. "There were a couple plays out there on both sides that might've crossed that line. Both coaches I'm sure are gonna talk to those players and try to clean it up a little bit.