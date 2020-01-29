After tie last meeting, Skaneateles hockey takes down Auburn

AUBURN — Last time Route 20 hockey rivals Auburn and Skaneateles met, both teams skated off the ice disappointed with a tie.
This time around, the Lakers ensured a different outcome.
Skaneateles took an early three-goal lead in the first period and rolled to a 10-0 win over Auburn Wednesday at Casey Park Ice Rink.
It's the first time the Lakers have scored at least 10 goals in a game since January 2016 in a win over Whitesboro.
When Skaneateles scored, it came in spurts. The first goal came less than four minutes into the game when Jack Henry's shot from the blue line found its way through traffic to the net, and Charlie Major was there to clean up the rebound. Goals from Cam Lowe and Colin Weeks followed minutes later to give the Lakers a 3-0 lead after one period.
In the second period, a stretch of 58 seconds put the game out of reach. Skaneateles scored three goals in those 58 seconds and Major was involved in all three of them, scoring once while picking up assists on the other two.
"They had a really good first period and it was just a matter of time," Skaneateles coach Mitch Major said. "They were playing really well. The whole team was playing well. They came with the correct mindset tonight and I was just proud of their full three periods."
While the score differed greatly from last month's 1-1 tie, the physicality and post-whistle scrums carried over. The two teams combined for 23 minor penalties, two major penalties and two disqualifications.
The worst came with six minutes remaining in the third period. A scuffle between Auburn's Ross Burgmaster and Skaneateles' Charlie Russell turned into a scrum that involved all 10 skaters on the ice. The only two not included were the two goaltenders, who remained in their nets.
Burgmaster was ejected from the game, while all nine other skaters from the ice were sent to the penalty box. That wasn't the only instance in which a player was dismissed. During the second period, Burgmaster got tangled up with Henry behind the Auburn net; the former was called for a rough, while the latter was tossed from the game for spearing.
Both players that received game disqualifications will be ineligible for their team's next game.
You have free articles remaining.
That's what happens when nasty rivals meet.
"I don't mind some scrums during a game as long as they keep their hands down and keep it reasonably clean," Mitch Major said. "There were a couple plays out there on both sides that might've crossed that line. Both coaches I'm sure are gonna talk to those players and try to clean it up a little bit.
"There's a lot of passionate hockey players in a game like this and that's sometimes gonna happen."
Charlie Major finished with two goals and four assists, while Garrett Krieger registered a hat trick and added one assist. Lowe tallied two goals and three assists, and Russell posted one goal and three helpers. Weeks and Cole Heintz were the game's other scorers.
Aaron Kowal made the start and turned aside 12 shots for the Maroons.
For Skaneateles, a win means the Lakers keep pace with Whitesboro atop the Section III Division II standings as both teams gun for the top seed. Whitesboro currently has a 7-1-1 record for 15 points in league play, while Skaneateles is 6-0-1 for 13 points in the league.
Skaneateles still owns an undefeated record overall. The Lakers only non-win is their tie against Auburn, and they've reached this point despite missing key players for stretches this season.
"It's a process. We're still not there but it was so nice to be able to see everybody back," Mitch Major said. "It's tough this time of year to have your whole team and you have to find ways to be successful without the whole team. We've got a lot of guys are ready to step in at any time."
On the other side, a loss puts Auburn in a dire situation in league play. The Maroons are 5-8-3 overall, but now 1-6-1 in the league. In last, Auburn trails New Hartford, Oswego and Cortland-Homer, who all own six points.
Coincidentally, the Maroons could receive an assist from their rival Lakers on Friday when Skaneateles faces New Hartford. Auburn could also do itself a favor Friday when the Maroons travel to Oswego.
Auburn faces both New Hartford and Cortland-Homer next week, and those games will likely decide who makes it to sectionals and who doesn't.
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 1.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 9.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 10.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 11.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 12.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 3.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 4.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 5.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 6.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 7.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 8.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 13.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 2.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 15.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 14.JPG
Auburn Skaneateles Hockey 16.JPG
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.