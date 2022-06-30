Albion native hauls in record-setting fish on Cayuga Lake

A fishing record was broken earlier this month on Cayuga Lake.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday that Thomas Russell Jr., of Albion, caught an 8-pound, 6-ounce smallmouth bass on June 15 to set a new New York state record.

Russell Jr.’s catch surpassed the previous record by two ounces. Previously, the record was held by a fish caught on Lake Erie in 1995 and was then tied in 2016 in the St. Lawrence River.

“Smallmouth bass are one of the New York’s most popular freshwater sportfish and it’s exciting to share the great news of Mr. Russell’s record-breaking catch,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a press release. “New York’s Finger Lakes are truly an angler’s paradise, providing exceptional fishing opportunities for a variety of sportfish.”

Smallmouth bass are considered one of the most difficult freshwater fish to catch due to their hard-fighting nature. When hooked, they leap acrobatically out of the water, which makes the a highly desirable target for anglers.

Russell submitted his winning catch to the DEC’s Angler Achievement Awards program, which tracks state records. Through the program, anglers can enter freshwater fish and earn an official recognition that includes an embroidered patch.

According to the DEC, this is the second fish-related record set this year. On May 8, Watertown’s Bailey Williams set a new mark for largest channel catfish when she reeled a 35-pound, 12-ouncer from the Black River in Jefferson County.

