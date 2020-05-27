Alexander, Angotti awarded inaugural YMCA Stingrays college scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two Cayuga County swimmers have been recognized for their excellence in the pool.

Auburn’s Claire Alexander and Southern Cayuga’s Joseph Angotti are the recipients of the inaugural Auburn YMCA Stingrays Alumni Scholarship.

The scholarship was designed by veteran swim coach Michael Sawran to help further the academic success of two student athletes.

Alexander, who was a captain for the Auburn varsity team this past season, is moving on to Le Moyne College to study nursing.

Angotti, who was recently named The Citizen’s Boys Swimmer of the Year for his 2019-20 performance at Southern Cayuga, will attend Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland this fall.

The Auburn Stingrays are a competitive swim club that operate out of the Auburn YMCA. The club is co-ed and includes several different age groups.

