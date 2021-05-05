All too easy: Auburn baseball pitches one-hitter to defeat East Syracuse Minoa

Auburn opened the scoring in the bottom of the second when catcher Alec McQueeney singled to bring home Coleman from second base. With the lead in hand, Auburn exploded for seven runs in the third inning alone.

In the third, the Maroons dropped in six hits before East Syracuse Minoa recorded an out. Mock and Ryan Stewart both singled with the bases loaded as the primary run producers.

Through two games — both against East Syracuse Minoa — Auburn has already scored 18 runs.

"I hope this is sustainable. We've got guys that are going to battle at the plate," Turcsik said. "We've had a lot of good at-bats and we're putting the ball in play. It's early, but I see us being the type of team that can put a lot of runs on the board."

Turcsik isn't ready to to say his team has arrived as a Section III power, though. Auburn has only three leftovers from the team that lost to Jamesville-DeWitt in the 2019 section semifinals.

All have been major contributors to the season thus far. Ryan Birchard started on the mound for the team's first game earlier this week and was strong through four innings. Stewart is Auburn's ever-important leadoff hitter. And Coleman strutted his stuff on the mound for five innings on Wednesday.