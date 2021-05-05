All too easy: Auburn baseball pitches one-hitter to defeat East Syracuse Minoa

AUBURN — Only three players remain from the Maroons team that last took the field in spring 2019.
The wealth of inexperience hasn't slowed Auburn baseball so far.
Three Auburn pitchers combined to limit East Syracuse Minoa to one hit in a 12-0 win Wednesday at Falcon Park.
Will Coleman started the game and pitched five innings. He held the Spartans hitless through four frames, but Nicolas Roseamelia hit a bloop single to right to start the fifth and ruin the no-hit bid. Relievers Owen Birchard (one strikeout) and Cooper Polcovich (three strikeouts) were perfect in the final two innings to close out the win.
"Will pitched a great game today," Auburn coach John Turcsik said. "He was mixing up his pitches well and definitely shut down their hitters. Owen is a freshman and probably had the nerves, but came in and did a really good job. And Cooper is another kid that's first-year varsity, and he struck out the side.
"I'm excited about the pitching staff. We have a lot of guys that can come in and throw strikes."
Kevin Dolan paced the Maroons offensively, finishing 3-for-4 with three runs, two RBIs and a walk. Jason Irwin (run, RBI), Ryan Birchard (run, two RBIs) and Zach Mock (two runs, two RBIs, two walks) all posted multi-hit games.
Auburn opened the scoring in the bottom of the second when catcher Alec McQueeney singled to bring home Coleman from second base. With the lead in hand, Auburn exploded for seven runs in the third inning alone.
In the third, the Maroons dropped in six hits before East Syracuse Minoa recorded an out. Mock and Ryan Stewart both singled with the bases loaded as the primary run producers.
Through two games — both against East Syracuse Minoa — Auburn has already scored 18 runs.
"I hope this is sustainable. We've got guys that are going to battle at the plate," Turcsik said. "We've had a lot of good at-bats and we're putting the ball in play. It's early, but I see us being the type of team that can put a lot of runs on the board."
Turcsik isn't ready to to say his team has arrived as a Section III power, though. Auburn has only three leftovers from the team that lost to Jamesville-DeWitt in the 2019 section semifinals.
All have been major contributors to the season thus far. Ryan Birchard started on the mound for the team's first game earlier this week and was strong through four innings. Stewart is Auburn's ever-important leadoff hitter. And Coleman strutted his stuff on the mound for five innings on Wednesday.
For the rest of the group, their last high school baseball came as a JV or modified player. To that end, the delayed nature of the current season could prove beneficial.
"No question, this was one of the hardest years to figure out what we had coming in," Turcsik said. "Two years ago, a lot of them were in a different spot. I saw them back then and a lot of them were smaller, but over the last year have gotten bigger and stronger. They've got a lot of good potential."
When asked if Coleman could've pitched longer than five innings to push for a complete game shutout, Turcsik said the plan is to keep his pitchers fresh in the early going.
Auburn is not alone in this respect, but four-game weeks are likely to take a toll at some point, and the Maroons want to be at full strength when the postseason begins in June.
"Each week, it's going to be about how we do those four games," Turcsik said. "We've gotta worry about this week before we get to next. But compared to the good teams we've had here, I see that potential in this team from the get-go. I love what we bring to the table."
Auburn (2-0) next has a home-and-home with Fulton, starting Thursday at Falcon Park.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.