AP Exclusive: MLB raises salaries for minor leaguers in 2021

The major league minimum is $563,500 this year, and the top players make over $30 million annually. For players on 40-man rosters on option to the minors, the minimum is $46,000 this season. Only players on 40-man rosters are part of the major league players' union.

A group of minor leaguers filed a lawsuit against major league teams in February 2014, claiming most earned less than $7,500 annually in violation of several laws. While the case has not yet gone to trial, Congress passed legislation stripping minor league players from protection under minimum wage laws. Congress put the "Save America's Pastime Act" onto page 1,967 of a $1.3 trillion spending bill in 2018 at MLB's urging.

"It's good to see that MLB is finally serious about increasing salaries," said Garrett Broshuis, a former minor league pitcher who is a lawyer for the suing players.

"They've been ignored for way too long and an increase is long overdue. At the same time, even with this increase, the majority of players are still going to be paid at a level that's below the poverty line. And this increase doesn't do anything about the players who are required to report to spring training and extended spring training, and who aren't paid at all during those work periods," he said. "This is this is an encouraging step, but more work needs to be done, without a doubt."