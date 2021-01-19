AP sources: Daboll likely to stay put as Bills offensive coordinator

ORCHARD PARK — The likelihood of Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll staying in Buffalo for at least one more season has increased after he was passed over for the Los Angeles Chargers' coaching job, two people with direct knowledge of Daboll's plans told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to The AP over the past two days on the condition of anonymity because Daboll declined to discuss his future during his weekly video conference call on Monday.

One person said Daboll isn't expected to consider the NFL's remaining vacancies, in Detroit, Philadelphia and Houston, and will now place his sole focus on preparing the Bills to face Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

The second person said Daboll has no interviews scheduled for the coaching openings. The person said that while it's more likely Daboll will return for a fourth season in Buffalo, nothing is certain so long as head coaching jobs remain open this offseason.

Daboll said he's focusing his attention on Buffalo's next game, reiterating what he's said in the past when questions about his future are raised.