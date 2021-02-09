Around the town: A look at which Cayuga County-area varsity programs will play this winter

Moravia Blue Devils

Moravia is one of Cayuga County's three Section IV schools that will return to action for the first time this winter. Moravia will offer boys and girls basketball. Wrestling, typically a winter sport for Moravia, was not listed on the current athletic calendar.

While Moravia did not play in the fall after Section IV postponed all sports, the school district was one of 10 in the section that did vote to play but was overruled.

Port Byron Panthers

Port Byron is the lone school district in Cayuga County that will not participate in indoor winter sports. The school district also opted out of the fall season.

When Port Byron announced its intent to forgo winter sports, the school district said on its Facebook page that there will be consideration to participating in outdoor sports this spring. During the winter, Port Byron typically offers basketball (boys and girls), volleyball and wrestling. The latter planned to merge with Jordan-Elbridge for varsity this academic year prior to opting out.

Skaneateles Lakers