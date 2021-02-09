Around the town: A look at which Cayuga County-area varsity programs will play this winter

After many months of patience, high-risk high school sports are returning to game action this week.
Previously limited to socially distanced training, high-risk winter interscholastic sports such as basketball, ice hockey and wrestling were granted permission to begin Feb. 1.
Student-athletes were still required to meet a practice minimum (six practices for basketball and hockey, 10 for wrestling) before participation in games is allowed. For dozens of Cayuga County-area teams, those practice requirements have been met and games will be played, starting Wednesday.
Here's what's being offered by Cayuga County-area schools this winter varsity season:
Auburn Maroons
Auburn will be one of the busiest Cayuga County schools this winter, with six varsity programs in action. Considered low- to moderate-risk sports, Auburn's varsity bowling (boys and girls) and swimming (boys) programs were allowed to start their seasons Jan. 20. All meets for those sports are being held virtually this season, meaning teams will not travel to other schools' pools or bowling alleys.
Joining the fray will be basketball (boys and girls) and ice hockey. Auburn's wrestling season, which normally takes place during the winter, will instead take place in the spring, as the Salt City Athletic Conference decided to postpone the wresting season a few more months.
Cato-Meridian Blue Devils
Cato-Meridian will offer boys and girls basketball this winter, with both programs beginning action this Friday.
This will be the Blue Devils' first athletic participation of the academic year. Cato-Meridian originally intended for its cross country, field hockey and soccer programs to play during the fall season. However, the school district opted out after concerns surfaced regarding transportation quarantine rules that could impact coaches, many of whom also teach in the school district.
Cato-Meridian's wrestlers will be joining up with Jordan-Elbridge this winter season, according to syracuse.com. The Cato-Meridian/Jordan-Elbridge combination will be one of 11 programs attempting to wrestle now, while most others in central New York will hit the mats during the spring season. Cato-Meridian previously aligned with Hannibal, while Jordan-Elbridge was expected to merge with Port Byron for varsity wrestling starting this academic year.
Jordan-Elbridge Eagles
J-E will offer basketball (boys and girls) and wrestling this winter. The Eagles also participated with several sports during the fall season.
Moravia Blue Devils
Moravia is one of Cayuga County's three Section IV schools that will return to action for the first time this winter. Moravia will offer boys and girls basketball. Wrestling, typically a winter sport for Moravia, was not listed on the current athletic calendar.
While Moravia did not play in the fall after Section IV postponed all sports, the school district was one of 10 in the section that did vote to play but was overruled.
Port Byron Panthers
Port Byron is the lone school district in Cayuga County that will not participate in indoor winter sports. The school district also opted out of the fall season.
When Port Byron announced its intent to forgo winter sports, the school district said on its Facebook page that there will be consideration to participating in outdoor sports this spring. During the winter, Port Byron typically offers basketball (boys and girls), volleyball and wrestling. The latter planned to merge with Jordan-Elbridge for varsity this academic year prior to opting out.
Skaneateles Lakers
Skaneateles will offer basketball (boys and girls) and hockey (boys and girls) this winter, with boys ice hockey kicking off action at the Skaneateles YMCA on Wednesday. Skaneateles was one of the four local school districts to also play in the fall.
The school district also normally offers indoor track (boys and girls), but Section III postponed this season because of lack of an available facility. Most Section III indoor track meets are held at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena, which is currently closed.
Southern Cayuga Chiefs
With boys swimming already underway at Southern Cayuga, boys and girls basketball will soon be joining the winter sports offerings. Boys basketball is scheduled to play Wednesday, while the girls basketball team will start Thursday, The swimming team held its first virtual meet of the season last Thursday, Feb. 4.
A member of Section IV, Southern Cayuga did not participate in the fall.
Union Springs Wolves
This winter, Union Springs will offer basketball (boys and girls) as well as bowling (boys and girls). Union Springs also typically offers indoor track, but no meets are listed on the school's athletic calendar. Union Springs' bowling and indoor track teams are normally merged with Port Byron, which is not participating this winter.
Weedsport Warriors
Seasons for Weedsport's bowling (boys and girls) and swimming (boys) teams are already underway, and the basketball teams (boys and girls) will be starting this week. The volleyball team, which typically plays during Section III's winter season, is not listed on the athletic calendar.
Weedsport also opted in during the fall, which allowed the school district's cross country and field hockey teams to compete.
