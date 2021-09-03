At halftime crossroads, Auburn football uses trick play to beat Niskayuna

AUBURN — It wasn't how they scripted it, but Auburn coaches Dave and Matt Moskov came out on the better end of a reunion with their alma mater.

Facing Niskayuna, where the Moskovs attended high school and played football, and where another brother John is the athletic director, Auburn football overcame injuries and ill-timed penalties to earn its first win of the season.

Four different players recorded touchdowns in the Maroons' 28-21 win on Friday at Holland Stadium.

The season-opening victory wouldn't have been possible without several second-stringers making key contributions. Backup quarterback Elijah Scott replaced injured starter DeSean Strachan in the second quarter and later scored on a quarterback sneak. When starting running back Elijah Benson (31 carries, 178 yards, one touchdown) was in and out of the game, Delmar Goldsmith stepped in with quality running (7 attempts, 80 yards).

"I told them at halftime, we were at a crossroads in this game," head coach Dave Moskov said. "We had a wicked challenge with (Strachan) down. It was a gut-check, because we were in a battle and it didn't go the way we wanted in the first half. We ended up in a slug fest.