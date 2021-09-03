At halftime crossroads, Auburn football uses trick play to beat Niskayuna

AUBURN — It wasn't how they scripted it, but Auburn coaches Dave and Matt Moskov came out on the better end of a reunion with their alma mater.
Facing Niskayuna, where the Moskovs attended high school and played football, and where another brother John is the athletic director, Auburn football overcame injuries and ill-timed penalties to earn its first win of the season.
Four different players recorded touchdowns in the Maroons' 28-21 win on Friday at Holland Stadium.
The season-opening victory wouldn't have been possible without several second-stringers making key contributions. Backup quarterback Elijah Scott replaced injured starter DeSean Strachan in the second quarter and later scored on a quarterback sneak. When starting running back Elijah Benson (31 carries, 178 yards, one touchdown) was in and out of the game, Delmar Goldsmith stepped in with quality running (7 attempts, 80 yards).
"I told them at halftime, we were at a crossroads in this game," head coach Dave Moskov said. "We had a wicked challenge with (Strachan) down. It was a gut-check, because we were in a battle and it didn't go the way we wanted in the first half. We ended up in a slug fest.
"Elijah Scott is always in the rotation in practice and he's prepared. We tell the kids, you never know when you're gonna get the call. You never finish the season or even the game with the same starters. It starts with (Scott's) commitment in practice, because he was able to step in and manage the offense."
The two teams were tied on a string for most of the game, neither able to build any cushion. It wasn't until Auburn successfully completed a double pass for a touchdown to Isaiah Parkman that either team led by multiple scores.
On that trick play, with Auburn near Niskayuna's 30-yard line on fourth-and-14, Scott tossed a screen to Darryl Overstreet in the slot position. As Niskayuna's defense collapsed on Overstreet, the junior lobbed a pass to the goal line for a touchdown to Parkman.
The play wasn't a complete gamble -- Niskayuna would've still been in its own territory with a turnover on downs -- but it paid off all the same.
"Great call by coach (Chris Kudla). It's the way our staff works, we're all so tight," Moskov said. "Different coaches make calls, we all work together. I was a lot more nervous about other things tonight, certainly not coach Kudla's call."
Auburn wouldn't have been in that position without senior running back/linebacker Jeremiah Phillips. Phillips scored Auburn's first touchdown of the game on a 41-yard run, and on defense came up with a fumble recovery and an interception.
Phillips' best play came in the fourth quarter. Niskayuna advanced all the way to Auburn's 5 with a tying touchdown on the Silver Warriors' mind. The Maroons pushed Niskayuna back several yards on the first three downs. Then, on fourth-and-goal, Phillips knocked down a pass at the goal line intended for tight end Darian Parker that could've tied the game.
"An absolute monster game," Moskov said. "He was all over the field, and that's how he plays. He never left the field. The way he trains, he's prepared for a night line tonight."
While the win came with several stressful moments, bragging rights ultimately belong to the Auburn Moskovs. In the handshake line after the game, Dave reminded his younger brother John of their bet, which saw the winner earn steaks from the loser.
"I told him, 'Where's my T-bone?'" Moskov said.
Victory is sweet, indeed. Or in this case, cooked rare.
