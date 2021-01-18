Athletic administrators, politicians to Cuomo on winter sports: Let them play

The uncertainty has led to high school sports organizations and politicians clamoring for Cuomo to "let them play," citing New York state's contact tracing data and surrounding states' approach to winter sports.

In December, New York state's contact tracing data revealed only 1% of COVID-19 infections were traced back to sports (youth, club, high school or otherwise), compared to 74% coming from household gatherings). Furthermore, only 0.46% of cases were passed from one high school student to another.

According to MaxPreps, New York is one of only three states without a plan to begin high-risk winter sports. Thirty-four states have already begun winter sports, while 12 and the District of Columbia have a start date in place. Only one state, Hawaii, has already canceled winter sports.

New York neighbors Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Vermont are among those that have already started winter sports, while Connecticut and New Jersey also have already started.

On Jan. 14, the New York State Athletic Administrators Association directed a letter to Cuomo advocating for a path forward.