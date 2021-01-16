Auburn-area state Sen. John Mannion: NY can safely resume high school sports

"Let's get the right people around the virtual table to develop clear protocols and procedures based on the latest science and technology. In addition, let's make sure school districts have every resource they need — including access to rapid testing and streaming technology so families and fans can watch from home."

Rapid testing could be an important part of any plan to restart high school sports, especially basketball and hockey. Pro sports teams have access to rapid testing, which allows them to test players on a regular basis and isolate anyone who tests positive for the virus.

The NFL tracked players to determine if there was COVID-19 spread during games. Despite football being a contact sport and players been in close proximity for short periods of time, the league found that the virus wasn't transmitted during play. There have been cases linked to other activities, such as team meetings.

In New York, some state legislators have been pushing for the resumption of high school sports. Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, a Hudson Valley Republican, introduced legislation this week to allow high-risk high school sports to be played.

"Scholarships are at stake," Mannion said. "So is the mental health and well-being of our students who have suffered greatly by the loss of a traditional high school experience. I believe that with the correct plan in place we can resume high school athletic competitions safely and quickly."

