{{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced the members of the 2019 class of inductees.

The honorees are Leigh Aziz-Morgan (1997), Meghan Burnett (1999) David Carter (1955) Robert Jeffery Cole (1973), Phreddi Griffin (1991), and David Rabuano (1996). Angelo Messina will be inducted in the honorary category, while Nick Guerrera will be inducted in the coach's category.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The banquet will be held Saturday, Nov. 2m at the Springside Inn. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at the Auburn High Athletic office, or by calling Tom Blair at (315) 730-8142.

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0