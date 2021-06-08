Auburn baseball goes old school: Three bunts key big inning in sectional win over Fulton

AUBURN — After a pair of quiet innings, the Maroons decided to put their wheels in motion.
Three successful bunts later, Auburn owned a comfortable lead.
Auburn baseball plated all six of their runs in the third inning, in a 6-2 victory over Fulton Tuesday afternoon at Falcon Park. The win sends the Maroons to the Section III Class A semifinals, where third-seeded Auburn will either host Carthage or travel to Whitesboro on Thursday.
The Maroons' decision to play throwback baseball in the third inning was a judgement call from coach John Turcsik, after his batters were held hitless in the first two innings.
"Our goal every game is to try and score first and put pressure on the other team," Turcsik said. "I put the first bunt sign in and we got it down, and (Fulton) didn't make the play. We bunted a couple more times and they didn't record an out on any of them. That put some momentum in our favor and it was the big difference in the game, with our guys doing the little things to put the ball in play and make things happen."
Lucas West started things off in the third with a one-out bloop single, and it fell on Ryan Stewart to move his teammate into scoring position.
Stewart did more than that. The left-handed batter dropped down a perfect bunt that crawled down the third-base line but managed to stay fair, allowing West to advance to third.
Kevin Dolan followed with another bunt that fell in front of home plate. Fulton pitcher Cuinn Burlingham scooped up the ball, but was a tick late as West slid into home for the game's first run.
Jason Irwin's walk loaded the bases for slugging second baseman Ryan Birchard, who hit a bases-clearing triple to increase Auburn's lead to four.
Jake Hansen completed the bunt hat trick, which brought Birchard home from third. Hansen later scored on a passed ball, putting the Maroons in front 6-0.
In total, seven Auburn batters reached in the third. None were more impressive than Stewart's dribbler — a sacrifice bunt, instead of a bunt single, might've limited the offensive potential of that inning.
Turcsik, who was standing near third base on the play, had the perfect view.
"When he put that bunt down, it was like a slow motion scene," Turcsik said. "It just kept rolling and rolling and rolling. Their guy is waiting to see if it goes foul, I'm waiting to see if it goes foul, everyone in the crowd is waiting to see if it goes foul. You don't see a lot of bunting anymore, but we're willing to when we need to."
Fulton did ruin Auburn's shutout bid with scores in the fifth and sixth inning. However, the six runs of support were more than enough for starting pitcher Will Coleman, who went the first five innings and struck out six batters. Fulton managed only three hits and a pair of walks against the the Auburn right-hander.
Hansen and Alec McQueeney (two doubles) were the hit leaders for Auburn with two apiece.
On Thursday, regardless of opponent, Auburn will turn to Birchard on the hill in hopes that the senior can propel the Maroons one step closer to their first section title since 2014.
Despite its No. 3 seed in the tournament, Auburn is a confident bunch. The Maroons dispatched then-undefeated Cortland twice last week to claim the Salt City Athletic Conference regular season title.
Cortland is the Class A tournament's No. 1 seed, which serves as proof that Auburn is as capable as any of being the last team standing.
"I have all the confidence in the world that we'll find a way," Turcsik said. "We're a confident group and a scrappy group. I truly feel we are the No. 1 team, even though we don't have the No. 1 seed. One game at a time, but our ultimate goal was to play three games this week."
