Auburn boys golf blasts past Central Square

Many high school sports have been unable to hit the ground running this fall because student-athletes were all on different wavelengths in terms of offseason conditioning. In theory golf should be the exception -- the game was banned in New York for a brief 10-day stretch in April -- at the high school level not all players are regulars on the golf course year-round.

"You can tell those that don't golf in the summer. They can get around, but it's typically the kids that shoot in the 50s," Franchina said. "My better players, the top three or four, are always practice or always playing. You can tell some of them are back and happy to be here. For the most part, your better players will be golf-ready. The other, you can tell, just wait for the season to start."

Floating around the first nine holes, Franchina said the best shots he saw Friday were from Hogan and Leader. On Hole 3, Hogan got stuck on the right side of the cart path and had a tough shot to the pin, but ended up two-putting for a par. Leader's first shot on Hole 8 was also a highlight.