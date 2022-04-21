Auburn boys lacrosse routs Fulton for fourth win of season

AUBURN — The evidence was there less than two minutes into the game.

Auburn boys lacrosse simply had too much firepower for Fulton.

The Maroons scored four goals in the first three minutes and had 21 at halftime, in a 27-0 victory over the Raiders on Thursday at Holland Stadium.

The win bumps Auburn's record to over .500 at 4-3, with only one of its three losses — a 13-9 setback to Fayetteville-Manlius in early April — coming against another Class B school.

The greatest sideline cheer came late in the third quarter, with the outcome already well in hand. Longstick Mekhi Bailey, a senior, carried the ball toward Fulton's goal on the right side.

Bailey was upended and forced to twirl to his left about 10 yards from the cage. While falling to the turf, Bailey managed to swing a low shot that found the back of the net.

The Maroons aren't ready to give their senior defender a shorter stick quite yet.

"No, Mekhi doesn't have a shot at playing offense," Auburn coach Matt Smith said, with a laugh. "We need his aggressive body on the defensive end. But athletes can do things like that."

Colin Tardif led Auburn's scoring attack with five goals and three assists. Zach Crosby (assist) and Christian Hogan (two assists) had three goals apiece. Charles Masters, Noah Erickson, Rocco Villano and Isaiah Scott all posted multi-goal games.

Maddox Gorney, Charles Cunningham, Noah Conley, Corbin Raso, John Pineau, Jacob Bryant and Mason Jones all had one tally each.

Goalies Jackson Siddall and Jack Rivoli split time in net to preserve the shutout.

While the game was non-competitive, there are still lessons to be learned. Despite what the scoreboard says, Smith planned to deliver a plain message to his team after the game.

"When I see the kids in the locker room, I'll tell them they're not as good as the score indicated," Smith said. "In games like this bad habits develop. We got some guys playing time but then quickly got them out, and it was nice to get some others some playing time that haven't seen the field much during the year."

Auburn’s season has been a roller-coaster so far through seven games.

After Thursday’s game, the Maroons now have two wins with 20-plus goals. But there’s also a pair of losses — one to Liverpool and another to Jamesville-DeWitt — which Auburn was held to four and three goals.

One of the keys to a potential postseason run in Class B will require the Maroons to present a consistent scoring threat.

"We've got to continue to get better," Smith said. "We haven't been as disciplined as we need to be on the offensive end and on the defensive end. We're working on that and we'll find out soon how much we've improved."

The tests will continue to come for Auburn in the next week. On Saturday the Maroons will host LaSalle Institute, a Section II team that's coached by former Auburn player CJ Squires and a squad Smith called "incredibly talented."

Then, after a meeting with Cortland on Monday, the Maroons will host East Syracuse Minoa next Thursday. The Spartans have been a constant thorn in Auburn's side in recent seasons, and that meeting could offer another chance for the Maroons to gauge where they stack up in Class B.

"We can be right up there at the top," Smith said. "We played F-M and Jamesville-DeWitt very tough. The only school that really owned us is Liverpool. We have the ability to be a section championship team, we just have to put all of it together and we've gotta be tough. We've gotta be tougher on defense and more disciplined on offense."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

