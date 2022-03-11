Auburn celebrates future college athletes with spring season fast approaching

AUBURN — Spring sports are fast approaching, but one last group of Auburn athletes were provided the opportunity to announce their college decisions.

Fifteen student-athletes were presenting during a commitment ceremony Friday at Auburn High School.

The group, all seniors, includes participants from baseball, softball, lacrosse, cross country and track and field.

Before each student-athlete was introduced, Auburn athletic director Christian Maher offered some words of encouragement and advice to the soon-to-be graduates.

"Keep in mind the journey. Think about the first time you played your sport ... the first time you put on a uniform, or the first time you scored or won a game," Maher said. "This is one more step in that journey. The college atmosphere is a different level, but you need to persevere. The time and effort you put in to get to this point is one that will prepare you for the next, but it will be a challenge."

The student-athletes recognized on Friday include:

• Baseball: Kevin Dolan, SUNY Brockport.

• Cross Country/Track and Field: Bethany Lorenzo, SUNY Geneseo.

• Lacrosse: Emily McLaughlin, Marywood University; Max Gorney, Clarkson University; Matt Donovan, Lake Erie College; Zack Crosby, Le Moyne College; Noah Erickson, Utica; Mitch McGinn, Nazareth College; Elizabeth O’Hara, D’Youville.

• Football: Mekhi, Bailey, Utica.

• Soccer: Emma Hastings, St. John Fisher College, Sydney Marinelli, St. John Fisher College, Grace Oliver, Nazareth; Bryn Whitman, Onondaga Community College.

• Softball: Morgan Cook, Canisius College.

• Swimming: Maura Moochler, Oswego State.

While each student-athlete was afforded an opportunity to thank friends, family and coaches for their past successes, some took the mic to offer a lengthier message.

"One of the main things that (our coaches) instilled in probably all of us was that nothing great ever came from staying in your comfort zone," said Gorney. "I think all of us up here, to be where we are, had to step outside of our comfort zone."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

