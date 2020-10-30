Auburn Community Baseball wants Doubledays resolution by end of 2020

"There will be some decisions, I expect, that will be made for us. Other decisions we're going to have to think long and hard about to see what fits and what makes sense for Auburn, New York, and Falcon Park."

Auburn might not be the only team to depart the reenvisioned New York-Penn League. Baseball America's report also included the nugget that the Morgantown, West Virginia team could become a full-season club, while the Brooklyn Cyclones are an option to replace the Binghamton Rumble Ponies as the New York Mets' Double-A affiliate.

Whatever the future holds for the Doubledays, Auburn Community Baseball hopes to have some firm options as soon as possible, though Dygert acknowledges that MLB is moving at its own pace.

If MLB chooses to end the New York-Penn League as previously reported, Auburn Community Baseball could be in line for financial reimbursement from MLB. Dygert wants to have some resolution, baseball or not, by the end of 2020.

"If we're expected to get into a discussion with another team or another league or another owner, that would have to happen in time for next season," Dygert said. "Even by waiting until the end of the calendar year, there's an awful lot that has to happen in a short period of time. The sooner the better.