Auburn Community Baseball wants Doubledays resolution by end of 2020

The New York-Penn League could be transitioning to a wood bat league for collegiate players, but it remains to be seen if Auburn would take part in the reimagined league.
On Thursday, Baseball America reported that Major League Baseball has proposed to turn the short-season pro league into a wood bat league for college players adjusting from aluminum bats. That proposal runs in opposition of previous reports from Baseball America that, under a new Professional Baseball Agreement, MLB would dissolve several lower-level minor leagues including the New York-Penn League.
Whether Auburn Community Baseball and the Doubledays would be interested in such a league is yet to be determined. In an interview with The Citizen on Friday, city manager and Auburn Community Baseball frontman Jeff Dygert said there are still too many unanswered questions and decisions to be made about what makes sense for the future of the Doubledays.
According to Dygert, Auburn Community Baseball has "fielded a number of inquiries" from interested leagues and team owners about the Doubledays. Because the previous player development contract with the Washington Nationals expired after the canceled 2020 season, the Doubledays do not currently have an MLB affiliate.
"It all depends on if the New York-Penn League maintains itself as a league, what it costs to participate in that league, what the anticipated revenues are and whether it's a viable model or not," Dygert said. "There's an awful lot of stuff on the table right now. We're collecting information at this point.
"There will be some decisions, I expect, that will be made for us. Other decisions we're going to have to think long and hard about to see what fits and what makes sense for Auburn, New York, and Falcon Park."
Auburn might not be the only team to depart the reenvisioned New York-Penn League. Baseball America's report also included the nugget that the Morgantown, West Virginia team could become a full-season club, while the Brooklyn Cyclones are an option to replace the Binghamton Rumble Ponies as the New York Mets' Double-A affiliate.
Whatever the future holds for the Doubledays, Auburn Community Baseball hopes to have some firm options as soon as possible, though Dygert acknowledges that MLB is moving at its own pace.
If MLB chooses to end the New York-Penn League as previously reported, Auburn Community Baseball could be in line for financial reimbursement from MLB. Dygert wants to have some resolution, baseball or not, by the end of 2020.
"If we're expected to get into a discussion with another team or another league or another owner, that would have to happen in time for next season," Dygert said. "Even by waiting until the end of the calendar year, there's an awful lot that has to happen in a short period of time. The sooner the better.
"There's a part of me that says we'll just move on, but we don't want to miss a potentially great opportunity with MLB if it presents itself."
MLB's most recent proposal for the New York-Penn League is only the latest major development in a drawn out negotiation that will certainly alter Minor League Baseball at all levels. It was decided in September that the Appalachian League, formerly a rookie league since 1963, will be transformed to a collegiate summer league when the minor leagues are able to resume.
MiLB will also cease to operate as its own governing body. Longtime MiLB President Pat O'Connor announced his retirement in September, effective Dec. 31, in coordination with the minors' governance switching to the MLB's commissioners office.
