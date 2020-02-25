Auburn doomed by Starling's 38 points in sectional loss to Baldwinsville

BALDWINSVILLE — Sometimes hand-in-the-face defense isn't good enough when a hot shooter is locked in.
Auburn learned that the hard way.
The Maroons fell victim to a 38-point night from Baldwinsville's JJ Starling in the Section III Class AA boys basketball quarterfinals Tuesday at Charles Baker High School in Baldwinsville.
Starling knocked down nine 3s by himself. But he wasn't alone — as a team, the Bees hit 16 field goals from distance.
Even in a loss, the Maroons are holding their heads high. After losing three starters at midseason, Auburn came on strong at season's end, winning four of its last five games.
"I told them to remember the road," Auburn coach Jim Marsh said. "They've given everything I could for. We're undersized. I've got 5-7 guys guarding 6-5 guys.
Auburn set itself up for a dogfight in the first quarter. The Maroons forced a handful of turnovers, holding B'ville to five points midway through the opening frame. After eight minutes, Auburn only trailed 16-12.
But the Maroons' muck-it-up style didn't continue the rest of the way. Whether it was Starling or someone else, B'ville's perimeter passing turned around Auburn's defenders and resulted in open looks, which often meant three points on the board.
Tasked with defending Starling most of the night was freshman guard DeSean Strachan. Strachan often stayed in front of Starling and was in position to defend, but Starling knocked down his shots anyway. And sometimes when that happened, Strachan showed off a Michael Jordan-esque shrug, as if to say, "What else am I supposed to do here?"
"I think (B'ville) was a little surprised with our team speed, which got them a little off kilter for awhile there," Marsh said. "But we can't make any mistakes on defense. It's not just Starling. They've got four other shooters and everybody was hitting them tonight. They run a lot of nice sets and it's tough to get out there on the shooter.
"I don't think anybody would've beat them tonight, the way they were shooting the ball."
Offensively, Auburn was held to seven points in the second quarter. The third quarter was better with 14 points, but the Maroons had little success slowing B'ville's offense. Auburn trailed 51-33 entering the fourth, and Starling hit four 3s early in the quarter to sniff out any hope of a Maroons comeback.
In his final game for the Maroons, senior guard Jay Baranick scored 23 points. He drained five 3s of his own. He also picked up five steals and four rebounds.
Baranick is one of three seniors departing the program, and perhaps the one that will leave the biggest void.
"Jay has come such a long way," Marsh said. "I'm trying to convince him to play college ball because he can definitely play at the Division III level. He was a reluctant shooter his sophomore and junior year, now he's shooting 25-foot 3s. He's become a great leader. We're gonna miss him like hell."
Troy Churney was next in Auburn scoring with 14 points. He also recorded six rebounds, four assists and three blocks. He is one of four starters returning next year, and because of that continuity, Marsh has hope the Maroons can be back in the mix next year.
It helps that Auburn, jumping to Class AA in 2019-20, will return to Class A next season.
"I think we're gonna be pretty good next year, and being in A is gonna help obviously," Marsh said. "I told them they've gotta work from now until November to get where you want to be. You can't just pick up a ball in November, you've gotta do all the offseason stuff."
Auburn finishes 13-8.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.