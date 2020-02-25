Auburn doomed by Starling's 38 points in sectional loss to Baldwinsville

Tasked with defending Starling most of the night was freshman guard DeSean Strachan. Strachan often stayed in front of Starling and was in position to defend, but Starling knocked down his shots anyway. And sometimes when that happened, Strachan showed off a Michael Jordan-esque shrug, as if to say, "What else am I supposed to do here?"

"I think (B'ville) was a little surprised with our team speed, which got them a little off kilter for awhile there," Marsh said. "But we can't make any mistakes on defense. It's not just Starling. They've got four other shooters and everybody was hitting them tonight. They run a lot of nice sets and it's tough to get out there on the shooter.

"I don't think anybody would've beat them tonight, the way they were shooting the ball."

Offensively, Auburn was held to seven points in the second quarter. The third quarter was better with 14 points, but the Maroons had little success slowing B'ville's offense. Auburn trailed 51-33 entering the fourth, and Starling hit four 3s early in the quarter to sniff out any hope of a Maroons comeback.

In his final game for the Maroons, senior guard Jay Baranick scored 23 points. He drained five 3s of his own. He also picked up five steals and four rebounds.