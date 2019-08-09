The Auburn Doubledays allowed 10 unanswered runs in an 11-4 loss to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Eastwood Field Friday.
Auburn gave up the first run in the first inning, but answered with four runs in the top of the second. Onix Vega came home on a wild pitch, Albert Carrillo doubled to score another run and Landerson Pena followed with a two-run single.
Mahoning Valley took control by putting up a seven spot in the bottom half of the second, tacked on three more runs in the fifth and cruised to victory.
The Doubledays were out-hit 15-7 and committed three errors. Carrillo had two hits, an RBI and a run, while Vega, Jack Dunn and Andrew Pratt each singled and scored.
Doubledays starter Rafael Gomez surrendered nine hits, two walks and eight earned runs over 1 2/3 innings in the loss. Dylan Beasley gave up one hit and struck out one over the next 2 1/3 innings of relief, and Lucas Knowles allowed four hits and three runs (two earned) over the next two frames.
Hunter McMahon struck out two in a hitless seventh inning, and Davis Moore struck out one and gave up one hit in the eighth.
Auburn (20-32) looks to salvage the final game of the series in Mahoning Valley Saturday before making the trip to West Virginia Sunday.