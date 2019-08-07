The Auburn Doubledays tied the score in the second inning, went ahead with a pair of runs in the sixth and cruised to a 5-1 lead over the State College Spikes at Falcon Park Tuesday.
Seven of the Doubledays' starters collected a hit. Jake Randa hit a two-run homer, Jack Dunn had one hit and two runs, and Albert Carrillo added two hits and one run.
Doubledays starter Niomar Gomez lasted five innings. He struck out seven, walked two and scattered five hits and one run.
Gilberto Chu picked up the win for fanning two, walking two and giving up one hit over three scoreless innings of relief. Tyler Yanosky then allowed a single hit in the final frame to close out the game.
The Spikes opened the scoring when Moises Castillo homered in the first, but Eric Senior singled to bring in the tying run an inning later.
Randa hit a two-run homer to put Auburn ahead in the sixth, and the Doubledays tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh. One run came in when Senior struck out and Caldioli Sanfler followed with an RBI single.
Auburn (20-30) looks to complete the series sweep at Falcon Park Wednesday.