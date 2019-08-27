Mahoning Valley jumped out to a 9-0 lead before Auburn could respond in a 9-3 loss in a New York-Penn League game on Monday night at Falcon Park.
All of the Doubledays' scoring came on one swing of the bat, Anthony Peroni blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. Auburn had six hits, the only other extra-base hit was a double by Landerson Pena.
Auburn starting pitcher Niomar Gomez (1-5) took the loss. He allowed five earned runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. Jordan Bocko came in to relieve Gomez and gave up two runs in 3 1/3 innings. Trey Turner finished it off with a perfect two innings with four strikeouts.
The Doubledays wrap up the series in the second-to-last home game of the 2019 season against the Scrappers Tuesday night at Falcon Park. Auburn hits the road for the next five games in Williamsport and Batavia and ends the season on Labor Day at home against Pinckney Division-leading Batavia.