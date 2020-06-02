Auburn Doubledays forging ahead with plans for uncertain 2020 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June typically marks the beginning of the New York-Penn League season, and while minor league baseball's status is up in the air, the Auburn Doubledays are still preparing to host ballgames and fans in 2020.

Baseball at every level is currently in a holding pattern due to COVID-19. MLB and its players are negotiating a return-to-play plan, and MLB organizations are still maneuvering whether or not to pay minor leaguers while no games are being played.

Considering all the uncertainty, the Doubledays are still forging ahead, even though the front office at Falcon Park has been closed since mid-March when New York's pause began. So far there have been no updates to the New York-Penn League schedule, which has the Doubledays playing their first game June 18 at Batavia and their first home game June 21 versus State College.

Entering his first season at the helm, new general manager David Lindberg admits it's been difficult to prepare with all the uncertainty due to coronavirus, but the Doubledays are taking all steps necessary to ensure readiness if and when the season does begin. Obtaining sponsorships has been a struggle, though Lindberg anticipates the Doubledays' community partners will come back once there's more clarity about the upcoming season.