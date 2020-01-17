Auburn Doubledays general manager resigns

For the second time in two months, the Auburn Doubledays' general manager is stepping down.
Bob Scarbrough, who was named general manager after Adam Winslow's departure in November, resigned effective Jan. 24.
Scarbrough told The Citizen in an interview Thursday that he agreed to take over the general manager's duties on an interim basis after Winslow's resignation. But it wasn't a job he wanted for an extended period of time.
"It's obviously a great place to work, but it wasn't one of my long-term plans," he said.
Scarbrough's path to briefly becoming the team's general manager began in 2018. He retired after a 32-year career in government and wanted to "find something to do." He became an usher for the Doubledays at Falcon Park.
After the 2018 season and the resignations of two assistant general managers, Winslow asked Scarbrough to join the front office staff. Entering the 2019 season, Scarbrough was the team's director of operations.
Once Winslow resigned, Scarbrough was elevated to general manager. He represented the team at baseball's winter meetings and oversaw the planning for the Doubledays' annual Hot Stove dinner. The dinner is scheduled for Jan. 24 — Scarbrough's last day as general manager.
"It was a good experience," he said. "But as a retiree, I didn't want to be a general manager at this point."
Scarbrough said David Lindberg will take over as interim general manager. Lindberg was the Doubledays' sales and marketing manager before being named assistant general manager after Winslow resigned.
The leadership changes come as the Doubledays face an uncertain future. Major League Baseball proposed the elimination of more than 40 minor league clubs, including the Doubledays. The proposal is part of MLB's negotiations with Minor League Baseball on a professional baseball agreement, which sets the terms for the relationship between MLB and the minor league system.
Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert declined to comment on Scarbrough's departure because he hadn't yet discussed it with the city council.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.