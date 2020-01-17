Auburn Doubledays general manager resigns

For the second time in two months, the Auburn Doubledays' general manager is stepping down.

Bob Scarbrough, who was named general manager after Adam Winslow's departure in November, resigned effective Jan. 24.

Scarbrough told The Citizen in an interview Thursday that he agreed to take over the general manager's duties on an interim basis after Winslow's resignation. But it wasn't a job he wanted for an extended period of time.

"It's obviously a great place to work, but it wasn't one of my long-term plans," he said.

Scarbrough's path to briefly becoming the team's general manager began in 2018. He retired after a 32-year career in government and wanted to "find something to do." He became an usher for the Doubledays at Falcon Park.

After the 2018 season and the resignations of two assistant general managers, Winslow asked Scarbrough to join the front office staff. Entering the 2019 season, Scarbrough was the team's director of operations.