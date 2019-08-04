The Auburn Doubledays were held to two hits in a 6-0 loss to the Tri-City ValleyCats at Falcon Park Saturday.
Caldioli Sanfler and Eric Senior each singled for the Doubledays, who had one hit by pitch and a pair of walks to load the bases in the ninth inning. Auburn left eight runners in total stranded on base.
Doubledays starter Todd Peterson took the loss for allowing six hits, two walks and one run over five innings of work.
Trey Turner then surrendered a pair of hits, walks and runs over the next two frames. Fausto Segura gave up one hit, six walks and three runs (two earned) over 1 2/3 innings, and Dylan Beasley got the final out in the ninth.
Tri-City's Jordan Brewer hit an RBI single to get things started in the third inning, and Joe Perez added a two-run homer in the sixth. The ValleyCats took advantage of an error to plate another run in the eighth, and they tacked on two more runs in the ninth on a Juan Ramirez single and Korey Lee walk.
Auburn (18-29) looks to salvage the series finale at Falcon Park Sunday.