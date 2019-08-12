The Auburn Doubledays led 3-0 through the first four innings but couldn't hold on as the West Virginia Black Bears came back for a 4-3 win on Monday night in a New York-Penn League game in Morgantown, W Va.
JT Arruda led Auburn with three hits and a RBI single that gave the Doubledays a 1-0 lead in the top of the third.
Jacob Alu and Anthony Peroni each had a pair of hits for Auburn. Alu had a RBI single that made it 2-0 in the third.
Wilmer Perez plated Auburn's final run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.
Auburn starter Tyler Dyson allowed just one hit in four shutout innings. Tyler Yankosky (1-3) came in in the fifth and allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits in 1 2/3 innings. Auburn pitching only allowed six hits for the entire game.
The Doubledays, who won on Sunday 7-2, will look to take the rubber game Tuesday night in the series finale with West Virginia. Auburn is back at Falcon Park on Wednesday night against the Williamsport Crosscutters.