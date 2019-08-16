Offensive trouble continued for the Auburn Doubledays on Thursday.
A night after being shut out on just two hits, Auburn managed just four hits and a pair of runs in a 3-2 loss to the Williamsport Crosscutters in the second game of the series before 1,101 fans at Falcon Park.
Both teams got on the scoreboard in the first inning. Williamsport's Logan O'Hoppe brought home Corbin Williams on a groundout. In the bottom half of the inning, Ricardo Mendez doubled and stole third base, and then came home on a sacrifice fly by Onix Vega.
The Crosscutters brought home a pair of runs in the fourth against Doubledays starter Rafael Gomez, who gave up eight hits across five innings. Auburn got within a run in the fifth on Caldioli Sanfler's RBI single.
But that was all the offense Auburn could muster, resulting in the team's fourth straight loss. Auburn hitters registered just one hit in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position.
Gomez dropped to 1-5 with the defeat. Three Doubledays relievers — Dylan Beasley, Hunter McMahon and Bobby Milacki — combined for four innings of scoreless pitching.
With Thursday's result, Auburn's record is now a New York-Penn League worst 21-37 as the season heads into its final weeks.
Auburn hosts Williamsport in the third and last game of the series at Falcon Park at 7 p.m. Friday.