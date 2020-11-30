Auburn Doubledays pass on joining MLB's new Draft League

"You're talking about markets with a lot larger area that they're drawing from, as far as population and attendance," Dygert said. "A lot of the costs are fixed and it doesn't matter how many people or how few are in the seats. I don't think it's that the Auburn community doesn't support baseball, but they don't support it in a way that makes it viable at the level."

Dygert still hopes to have a final decision on the future of Auburn baseball by the end of 2020 or early 2021. The city plans to retain trademark rights to the Doubledays name and logo, which a collegiate team could adopt if the city goes down that route.

"We're trying not to rush into a decision," Dygert said. "We know it's going to be different than it was, and for some people that will be problematic. It's a change, and it's opened up some other opportunities for us that we probably would've never explored with the minor league baseball that was here.

"We'll lose that, but there may be opportunities for even better things down the road."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.