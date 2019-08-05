The Doubledays plated a pair of runs in the seventh and eighth innings, as Auburn topped the State College Spikes 4-3 Monday.
Caldioli Sanfler and Andrew Pratt (run) each recorded a pair of hits, while Jake Randa, J.T. Arruda (two RBIs) and Albert Carrillo (RBI) each tallied one hit and one run.
Doubledays starter Tyler Dyson struck out four, walked two and gave up four hits and two runs (one earned) over 3 2/3 innings of work. Amos Willingham then held the Spikes to three hits, a walk and one run over the next 3 1/3 innings.
Jordan Bocko received the win. The reliever struck out two, walked one and allowed one hit over two scoreless innings.
The Spikes were the first on the scoreboard by tallying a run in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Carrillo doubled in a run in the seventh and Ricardo Mendez followed with a bases-loaded walk to cut Auburn's deficit to one run. Arruda hit a two-run single in the eighth to put the Doubledays ahead, and they held on for the win.
Auburn (19-30) continues the series against State College with a contest Tuesday at Falcon Park.