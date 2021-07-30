Auburn Doubledays shut out Utica Blue Sox to advance to PGCBL semifinals

When Auburn met Utica earlier this week, the Blue Sox held the Doubledays to a single hit.

When the two teams met Friday in a winner-take-all scenario, Auburn returned the favor.

The Doubledays shut out the Blue Sox 7-0 in a one-hitter at Falcon Park in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League quarterfinals.

With the victory, Auburn moves on to another single-elimination game on Saturday at top-seeded Amsterdam (31-9).

The Doubledays scored in the top half of the inning, and that was ultimately the only run the team needed. Auburn's pitching held Utica's batters hitless until the sixth inning.

Doubledays hurler Mitsuki Shimonishi (Monterey Peninsula College) held the Blue Sox off base in the final inning, inducing a ground ball to second base to complete the game.

Utica, which recorded 20 runs in its final regular season game on Wednesday, did manage to put seven runners on base over the course of nine innings, but all were stranded.

Six teams in total earned spots in the PGCBL postseason. Amsterdam and Saugerties earned first-round byes as the top two seeds, while the remaining four playoff teams were seeded based on record.