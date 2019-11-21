The Auburn Doubledays on Thursday responded to reports about its future and expressed hope the team will remain operational after the 2020 season.
The Doubledays issued a statement with the club's first public comments about Major League Baseball's plan to restructure the minor league system. The MLB plan would eliminate 42 teams, including the Doubledays. Many of the Doubledays' New York-Penn League opponents would lose their affiliations, too.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer thinks Major League Baseball's plan to eliminate the Auburn Doubleda…
MLB's proposal is part of negotiations with Minor League Baseball for a new professional baseball agreement. The agreement dictates the relationship between MLB and the minor leagues. The current contract expires in September 2020.
Reports about the plan surfaced in October and mentioned that MLB's plan would phase out the lowest levels of the minor league system, including short-season teams like the Doubledays. But the early reports didn't identify any teams that would lose their affiliations with major league clubs.
Last week, the New York Times published a list of the 42 teams that would be contracted under MLB's proposal. The Doubledays are one of four New York teams on the list. The others are the Batavia Muckdogs, Auburn's longtime New York-Penn League rival; Binghamton, the New York Mets' Double-A affiliate; and Staten Island, another New York-Penn League team.
You have free articles remaining.
Baseball America and other news outlets reported that the teams were selected based on several factors, including the quality of facilities and location.
"Although MLB has stated publicly that their main concerns are facility standards, club travel and proximity to an MLB affiliate, the Auburn Doubledays currently meets MLB's facility standards and has good travel within the New York-Penn League," the Doubledays said in a statement.
The team acknowledged, though, that the reports are "hard to ignore." Several elected officials have commented on the future of the Doubledays and MLB's proposal. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, Lt. Kathy Hochul, U.S. Rep. John Katko and state Sen. Bob Antonacci have either issued statements or written letters to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred urging him to reconsider the plan.
For now, the Doubledays are preparing for next season. The team said it will be "business as usual" in 2020. However, the club's future is uncertain.
"[W]e have a strong hope that the Auburn Doubledays will be part of this community for many more years to come," the team said.