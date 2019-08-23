It was a tough day at the office for the Auburn Doubledays, who were swept in a doubleheader by the West Virginia Black Bears Friday at Falcon Park.
Auburn dropped the first game 8-1 and the second game 6-5
The Doubledays were outmatched in Game 1 as the Black Bears went ahead 6-0 after five innings. Auburn managed one run in the sixth on JT Arruda's RBI groundout, but West Virginia tacked on two more in the seventh to close it out.
Arruda and Ricardo Mendez both recorded two hits. Starting pitcher Carlos Romero (0-5, 4.84 ERA) was charged with seven hits and five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
It looked as though Auburn would salvage Game 2 to earn the split. In the fourth, Jeremy Ydens had a one-run double and Landerson Pena hit a bases-clearing triple to put the Doubledays in front 5-2.
The bullpen couldn't secure the lead. West Virginia managed four runs, all unearned, off Auburn reliever Rafael Gomez in sixth to take a one-run lead.
West Virginia reliever Cameron Junker struck out three straight Auburn batters in the seventh to end the game.
Auburn (23-42) wraps up its series against West Virginia 7 p.m. Saturday at Falcon Park.