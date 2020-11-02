Auburn ends soccer season after participating student tests positive for COVID-19

"I'm very glad we did sports," Pirozzolo said. "We think our children have lost enough since March 13 (when COVID-19 originally forced schools to close), and any opportunities we can provide for them, I think it's beneficial. Our kids need it for social and emotional reasons. They need to get out there and be around their peers and their coaches. I think it was a great opportunity for them."

School districts were also given the option of delaying fall sports until the Fall II season, which begins in March. Auburn's girls swim team will begin then due to a decision from its league, the Salt City Athletic Conference, to postpone.

Cayuga County school districts have had varying degrees of success with interscholastic sports this fall. Moravia, Port Byron, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs decided, through their own volition or their leagues', to wait until March for the Fall II season. Cato-Meridian intended to play this fall and several of its sports programs began practicing on Sept. 21, but the school district reversed course and chose to delay until Fall II on Sept. 28. Superintendent Terry Ward cited staffing concerns as the deciding factor — coaches, many of whom teach within the school district, would be forced to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.