Auburn field hockey starts strong, holds on to beat Homer

AUBURN — Early on, Auburn had the look of a freight train impossible to be corralled.
A bout of over-aggressiveness allowed the Maroons' opponent, Homer, to fight its way back into the game.
A timely save and some clutch goals were enough to stave off a comeback. The field hockey Maroons leaned on three early tallies to defeat Homer 5-2 Wednesday at Holland Stadium.
It only took Auburn three minutes to solve the Homer defense, as Madison Traver converted her first tally of the game shortly after a corner. Minutes later, JoLin Evans was at the right place at the right time, left alone by the Homer defense to score Auburn's second goal. And Traver scored the Maroons' third, her second of the game, to give Auburn a commanding 3-0 lead before the Trojans even had a worthwhile scoring attempt.
"We've really been practicing hard. We've had a few losses but the last two days of practice they've come out strong, and they know they practice how they play," Auburn coach Tess Dempsey said. "They wanted the W today."
Like a driver pressing too hard on the gas pedal, Auburn got caught too far up field a few times late in the first half. This allowed Homer, once the Trojans gained possession a few times, to race toward the Maroons' goal against an outnumbered defense. One time, Auburn goalie Brittany Yanez sprinted out several feet from the net to challenge a loose ball, toppling a Homer attacker in the process of making the save.
But Yanez couldn't stop the next shot, another odd-man rush, that Homer scored on to bring the score within two goals.
Homer scored again with four minutes remaining in the third quarter, further evaporating Auburn's once-decisive lead.
"We normally are a solid defensive team and we fall back, but lately we've been wanting goals. They know once that goal is missed, they gotta hustle, hustle, hustle," Dempsey said. "It's definitely nerve-wracking and we know they feel the pressure too, but they worked hard and sprinted back."
Yanez's best save came early in the fourth, denying a would-be tying goal by stepping to her left and kicking the ball out of harm's way. She wasn't tested much the rest of the way, as Auburn tilted the field back in Homer's side and scored twice more, once from Sarah Fritz and the last from Lauren Lowe, to salt the game away.
Yanez finished with four saves. Concerning her goalie's play, Dempsey said, "A lot of goalies play nervous and back up, and before they know it the ball is in the back of their goal. Britt is awesome at moving toward the field. She is not afraid to go one-on-one. That's such an asset to have with a goalie, or any player."
Late in October, field hockey season is typically over for teams that haven't advanced deep into sectional tournaments. But the Maroons still have a chunk of their schedule remaining, beginning with a meeting with rival East Syracuse Minoa on Friday.
"We're playing into November and it's definitely different," Dempsey said. "I've got a lot more layers than I normally do."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
