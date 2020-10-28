Auburn field hockey starts strong, holds on to beat Homer

But Yanez couldn't stop the next shot, another odd-man rush, that Homer scored on to bring the score within two goals.

Homer scored again with four minutes remaining in the third quarter, further evaporating Auburn's once-decisive lead.

"We normally are a solid defensive team and we fall back, but lately we've been wanting goals. They know once that goal is missed, they gotta hustle, hustle, hustle," Dempsey said. "It's definitely nerve-wracking and we know they feel the pressure too, but they worked hard and sprinted back."

Yanez's best save came early in the fourth, denying a would-be tying goal by stepping to her left and kicking the ball out of harm's way. She wasn't tested much the rest of the way, as Auburn tilted the field back in Homer's side and scored twice more, once from Sarah Fritz and the last from Lauren Lowe, to salt the game away.

Yanez finished with four saves. Concerning her goalie's play, Dempsey said, "A lot of goalies play nervous and back up, and before they know it the ball is in the back of their goal. Britt is awesome at moving toward the field. She is not afraid to go one-on-one. That's such an asset to have with a goalie, or any player."