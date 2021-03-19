Auburn football opener against East Syracuse Minoa canceled due to positive test

Auburn varsity football's season opener against East Syracuse Minoa has been canceled, as a member of ESM's coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The game was scheduled for Saturday at noon at East Syracuse Minoa High School. No makeup date for the game has been announced.

The Maroons' first game will now be next Friday at at 5 p.m. against West Genesee at Holland Stadium.

Auburn's junior varsity game against East Syracuse Minoa at Holland Stadium, scheduled to start today at 5 p.m., is still on.

The postponement marks another setback for football seasons that have already been delayed several months. Auburn's original season opener, Sept. 4 against Niskayuna, could not be played due to COVID-19 guidelines at the time which barred high-risk sports from competition. High school football in New York state was then pushed back to the fall II season which began this month.

Action will continue elsewhere in Section III this weekend. Teams in the Salt City Athletic Conference began practicing March 8 and many reached the 10-practice minimum requirement which allows them to start either Friday or Saturday. Teams in the Onondaga County High School League began practicing Monday and most will kick off their season next week.

Auburn's schedule now stands at five games, with the season completing Wednesday, April 21 against Fayetteville-Manlius. While a makeup date against East Syracuse Minoa (or another opponent) is possible, the Maroons are working within a limited time frame. Fall II is scheduled to end April 24, which slightly overlaps with the spring's scheduled April 19 start.

