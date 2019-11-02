The Auburn High football team's season looked to be over as the Maroons trailed Indian River 45-13 in the third quarter in a Section III, Class A semifinal on Friday night at General Brown High School near Watertown.
But somehow, some way the Maroons came roaring back from the 32-point deficit to score 32 unanswered points and stun Indian River 61-59 in double overtime to advance to the final against Carthage Friday at the Carrier Dome.
In high school, each team gets a possession, from their opponent's 20. Tied at 45-45, in the first overtime, Indian River's Gabe Lynch scored from the two and then ran in the two-point conversion to make it 53-45.
Auburn then struck back as quarterback Troy Churney threw a 20-yard scoring to Leon Atkins on the first play. Dante Herndon caught Churney's two-point pass to tie it 53-53.
Auburn got the ball to start the second overtime and again Churney struck on the first play, 20 yards to Herndon for the touchdown. Churney then kept for the two-point conversion to give Auburn a 61-53 lead.
Indian River had a touchdown wiped out on a holding penalty but still was able to score when QB Robert Alexander threw a 15-yard TD pass to Rowan Marsell. Auburn stopped Guillermo Rosario Acosta on the try for two to end it but the Maroons were flagged for a horse collar tackle giving the Warriors another chance.
This time, Alexander tried to pass and was incomplete and the Maroons could finally start celebrating their epic comeback.
Churney finished with 20 completions in 35 attempts for 246 yards and seven touchdowns.
"Troy flipped the switch," Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. "The defense started to make some stops."
The Maroons' rally started late in the third quarter down 45-13. Churney threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Owen Spearing. Herndon caught the two-point conversion that made it 45-21 with under a minute left in the quarter.
Herndon recovered an onside kick at the Indian River 31. Auburn drove down to the Indian River seven but a pair of incompletions and a sack left the Maroons with a 4th-and-goal at the 14. Churney found Leon Atkins for the touchdown and then a pass to Spearing for the two-pointer that made it 45-29 with 9:34 left in the game.
"Once we got the ball back, we said we got this," Moskov said. "After that we were unstoppable."
Incredibly, Herndon recovered another onside kick, at the Indian River 26. Auburn got inside the Warriors 10 but a sack and an intentional grounding flag left the Maroons facing a 4th-and goal at the 20. Churney tossed the ball to Shaheed Beal who threw it to Churney for the touchdown. Churney was penalized for taunting on the play, moving the ball back to the 18 for the two-point try. It didn't matter as Beal threw the halfback option to Atkins to make it 45-37 with 5:54 left in the game.
"We practice (onside kicks) every week," Moskov said. "Herndon is at the point of attack, he did a great job."
Auburn's defense came up with its biggest play of the night when Alexander was stopped short on fourth-and-two at the Warriors 39.
The Maroons took over with four minutes left and again Churney came up big, hitting Herndon for a 27-yard touchdown. Churney threw to Beal for the two-pointer than tied it at 45-45 with 3:30 remaining.
Earlier in the third, the Warriors broke it open on the first drive of the second half. It only took four running plays as Rosario Acosta capped the 84-yard drive with a 15-yard scoring run and two-point conversion that gave Indian River a 30-7 lead only 90 seconds into the third quarter.
On the next possession, Auburn tried a fake punt on 4th-and-3 but the pass was incomplete and Indian River took over at the Maroons 41. The Warriors drove down the field and Mike Davis scored on a 12-yard run. The two-point conversion pass made it 38-7 with 6:10 remaining in the third quarter.
Auburn responded on the next drive as Churney rolled out on 2nd-and-goal from the Indian River 14 and found Dante Herndon in the end zone for the touchdown. The pass for two was incomplete and Auburn trailed 38-13 with 3:43 left in the third.
On the ensuing drive, Rosario Acosta busted out for a 54-yard touchdown run and the PAT kick made it 45-13 with 3:42 remaining in the period.
In the first half, Indian River took advantage of some Auburn mistakes at the end of the second quarter.
On 4th-and-6 incompletion near midfield, Auburn was called for a late pass interference penalty that gave Indian River a first down with 1:48 left in the half.
Later, with 17 seconds left, the Warriors faced 4th-and-6 at the Auburn 34 and Robert Alexander's pass went to Tanner Colvard for the first down. An Auburn face mask on the tackle moved the ball to the Maroons nine. The Warriors were going to kick a field goal with five seconds left but the Maroons went offsides and Indian River decided to go for the score on the last play.
Acosta went around the corner for the touchdown as time expired. Indian River then converted the two-point conversion on a Alexander pass to Colvard to give the Warriors a 22-7 halftime lead.
The Maroons drove down to the Warriors' 29 late in the second quarter but Churney's pass in the end zone was knocked down and Indian River took over on downs.
The Warriors blocked an Auburn punt at midfield early in the second quarter. Gabe Lynch did the bulk of the work as he carried four straight times with the last carry from the Auburn 6 into the end zone with 6:31 left. The run for two failed as Indian River led 14-7.
Indian River took the lead near the end of the first quarter. After Auburn had to punt, Rosario Acosta broke off a big 74-yard run down to the Maroons' 1 as Beal's tackle saved the touchdown. On the next play, Lynch scored on first-and-goal and made the two-point conversion to make it Warriors 8-7 with 3:53 left.
Auburn scored on its first drive as Churney kept for eight yards to convert a 3rd-and-5 to the Indian River 36.
Four plays later, Auburn faced 4th-and-8 at the Indian River 34. Churney threw a screen pass to Beal who weaved his way through the defense for the touchdown. The PAT made it 7-0 Auburn with 7:50 left in the opening period.