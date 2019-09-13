AUBURN — It was evident from the opening series that Auburn's defensive front was too tough for Penfield to handle.
The Maroons forced the Patriots of Section V into four turnovers, while also scoring a couple sacks, in a 41-7 win Friday at Holland Stadium.
Auburn improves to 2-0, marking the third time in four years the Maroons have won their first two games.
The defense, which held Henninger to 14 points in the opener last week, was even better in Week 2 for the Maroons. On the first series of the game, Auburn's Connor Mahunik recorded two tackles for loss, then Devante Strachan sacked Penfield quarterback Thomas Wharton on third down to force the Patriots into a punt.
Most of the following Penfield possessions ended similarly.
"I'd say by the second series we knew the defense would own the line of scrimmage," Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. "By then we'd seen most of the stuff we knew they were running. They had a couple wrinkles. ...They tried the screen and tried a couple other things to loosen things up, but by that second series we thought we really had control of the line of scrimmage."
Linebacker Keyshin Cooper was unblockable, racking up six tackles (three for a loss), a sack and a forced fumble. Owen Spearing had a team-high seven tackles with one forced fumble. Dan Buchanan and Nathan Garrigan both recovered fumbles, and Dante Herndon and Shaheed Beal each came up with interceptions.
"Keyshin is fantastic, and Owen Spearing and those linebackers do a great job timing it up," Moskov said. "They love it. They have so much fun. It's an aggressive defense and they love attacking the line of scrimmage. Two games in a row they've really changed the tone of the game with the way they controlled the front."
A stout defense was necessary after a shaky start for the offense, marred by penalties and a very costly turnover in the first half. Auburn nearly had the game's first touchdown when Troy Churney advanced to the goal line on a second-and-5 late in the first quarter, but as Churney rolled into the end zone, he fumbled and Penfield recovered. That was coupled with a handful of penalties that put the offense behind the sticks.
Churney made amends in the second quarter. Following a muffed punt from the Patriots, an Auburn drive that started at Penfield's 30 ended when Churney swung a 9-yard pass to Beal who beat a defender to the right pylon.
After Herndon picked off Wharton at midfield, Churney led Auburn on another scoring drive that ended in his 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak, putting the Maroons in front 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
"Last week we had some composure issues too," Moskov said. "To the kids' credit, they settled down. That's something we've really gotta resolve. That's two games in a row that we've seen it, lack of composure in the first quarter and giving up points we should've had."
Wind gusts made punting for both teams an adventure. Auburn, which had a very short punt in the first quarter, almost always went for it on fourth down — even if it was an unfavorable distance. After a series of incompletions to start the second half, Churney connected with Robert Morris on a screen on fourth-and-6, and Morris scampered deep into Penfield territory. Auburn converted another fourth down, this time on fourth-and-11 from the Patriots' 13, when Churney found Beal on a slant for his second touchdown.
A 56-yard gain on reverse by Beal set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Davari Agee on Auburn's next possession to give the Maroons a 28-0 lead. Agee scored again in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard rumble, while Herndon chipped in with a 27-yard touchdown.
Nine different players had at least one rushing attempt, and the committee backfield should continue as the season wears on.
"A lot of those guys play defense, so we like to rotate them in whenever we can," Moskov said. "We try to keep some healthy legs back there. Davari did a great job for us in the first game chewing up the clock. He had a little tough time early but came in late and took control again with that power. We love bringing in Davari with that Power-I. He's a tough tackle."
Auburn (2-0) hits the road next Friday at Fulton, and then league play begins with back-to-back home games against Indian River and Whitesboro. The Maroons hope they can clean up some of their mistakes as they hit the bulk of their league schedule.
"We're making too many mistakes right now," Moskov said. "We've gotta solve those problems because we can't spot a team field position and we can't give up points on the board. I think we're coming out of the locker room a little amped up. We've gotta settle down and play ball right from jump street."