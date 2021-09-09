Auburn football too much for Fulton in shutout win

AUBURN — Not every game will come down to the last minute, but every game offers an opportunity to evaluate and improve.

That's the case for Auburn football, after a 49-0 stomping over Fulton on Thursday at Holland Stadium.

While the game was still in striking distance after the opening quarter, the Maroons piled on four touchdowns in the second frame alone to build a 42-point advantage.

Fulton was not originally on Auburn's regular season schedule this season. A shake-up in Class A due to Jamesville-DeWitt dropping out of the varsity season, created an open date for the Maroons. They shifted their home game against Central Square, originally scheduled for Thursday, to October and filled the spot with Fulton.

Even in a non-competitive situation for most of the game, the Maroons' coaching staff was glad to get a look at many reserves that otherwise wouldn't receive much playing time.

"Obviously we're just looking at fundamentals. We knew Fulton was a little bit down, so we wanted to use this as an opportunity to get better," Maroons coach Dave Moskov said. "The best part was that we got a lot of kids off the bench. We took our starters out at halftime and gave some of our depth players some much-needed reps. That game experience is going to be very helpful."