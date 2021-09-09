Auburn football too much for Fulton in shutout win

AUBURN — Not every game will come down to the last minute, but every game offers an opportunity to evaluate and improve.
That's the case for Auburn football, after a 49-0 stomping over Fulton on Thursday at Holland Stadium.
While the game was still in striking distance after the opening quarter, the Maroons piled on four touchdowns in the second frame alone to build a 42-point advantage.
Fulton was not originally on Auburn's regular season schedule this season. A shake-up in Class A due to Jamesville-DeWitt dropping out of the varsity season, created an open date for the Maroons. They shifted their home game against Central Square, originally scheduled for Thursday, to October and filled the spot with Fulton.
Even in a non-competitive situation for most of the game, the Maroons' coaching staff was glad to get a look at many reserves that otherwise wouldn't receive much playing time.
"Obviously we're just looking at fundamentals. We knew Fulton was a little bit down, so we wanted to use this as an opportunity to get better," Maroons coach Dave Moskov said. "The best part was that we got a lot of kids off the bench. We took our starters out at halftime and gave some of our depth players some much-needed reps. That game experience is going to be very helpful."
Running back Eli Benson and quarterback DeSean Strachan were the offensive stars for the Maroons. Benson rumbled for 140 yards and three scores on only 12 attempts, his second straight 100-yard game to start the season.
Strachan, who exited last week's season-opening game early with an injury, added 63 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while also throwing for one score with Jeremiah Phillips on the receiving end for 31 yards.
Isaiah Scott had the Maroons' remaining score, a 2-yard plunge in the second half.
Phil Peterson and Landon Forjone both had interceptions for the Auburn defense. The latter's turnover came in the final minute of the fourth quarter, with the Maroons trying to complete the shutout and Fulton with possession inside the Maroons' 5.
Leading Auburn in solo tackles was Mekhi Bailey with nine, including four for a loss. He had a pair of sacks.
On special teams, Brayden Crosby blocked a punt.
One of the biggest challenges for Auburn was maintaining focus. Fulton's offensive group was penalized several times in the first quarter alone. On the Red Raiders' opening drive, so many infractions were called that Fulton found itself in a 2nd-and-51 — which later turned into fourth-and-59 after a sack.
"That was a key part of it. We don't focus on the opponent. If we play someone good, we have to play well. If we play someone not so good, we still have to play well," Moskov said. "We have to be motivated and stick to our standards, and not be worried about the other team.
"There's been times ... I remember when we went to Fulton a couple years ago and were losing at halftime to a lesser team. It was a little better today."
Next week, Auburn travels to Whitesboro for its first major test in Class A. It'll be a stout battle between two teams with sectional aspirations, and the Maroons know too well how difficult a trip it'll be. In 2018, the Maroons had no answer for the Warriors' rushing attack in a 33-12 loss.
