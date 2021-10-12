Auburn football's upcoming game against Fayetteville-Manlius canceled

Auburn High's varsity football game scheduled for this Friday against Fayetteville-Manlius has been canceled.

According to coach Dave Moskov, the Maroons' roster was down to 16 eligible players on Monday due to COVID-19 protocols. While some players can end their required 10-day quarantines on Thursday and Friday, those players have not practiced in almost two weeks.

Because of the lack of available players to prepare for the game, the football staff along with the Auburn and F-M school districts elected to call off the upcoming game.

Following a loss to West Genesee last Friday, Oct. 8, Moskov told The Citizen his roster has been in flux for about three weeks due to player illnesses. A handful of players also sustained injuries during the game and were unable to return to the field.

Auburn's online roster lists 34 players, but only 21 were available against the Wildcats.

The meeting with F-M was Auburn's last home contest of the season. The Maroons are scheduled to travel to East Syracuse Minoa on Friday, Oct. 22.

"I fully anticipate having kids cleared by next week's game," Moskov said via text message.

Auburn is not alone in Cayuga County concerning football cancellations. Weedsport was supposed to host Tupper Lake on Oct. 1, but that game was scrapped due to the Lumberjacks' COVID issues.

If Auburn is able to return to play on Oct. 22, the team will likely face a win-and-you're-in situation for sectionals.

In Section III's Class A conference, the top four teams from both the American and National conference qualify for the postseason.

Auburn and ES-M are both 2-3 in intra-conference play and winless in the division. Should the teams finish with the same amount of losses by season's end, whoever wins the Oct. 22 contest will own the head-to-head advantage, which is the primary tiebreaker.

