Auburn girls basketball holds firm in fourth quarter to beat Oswego

Emma Nolan contributed six points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Defensively is where the Maroons thrived. In the second half, the Maroons started using their full-court press, with Middleton defending the inbounder and Nolan covering the intended pass recipient. That strategy helped Auburn build its lead in the third quarter and hang on to it in the final minutes.

"The whole second half we tried to pressure them because we felt they couldn't handle it well," Giannone said. "We sped them up. In the first half when we did that we kept fouling them. We were bailing them out and they hit free throws, and I felt that's how they were able to stay in the game.

"Second half we did a much better job of being big and we made them take tough shots."

Auburn still has two games remaining in the regular season. The Maroons travel to Jamesville-DeWitt next Tuesday before wrapping up with Fulton at home the following Thursday.

To qualify for sectionals, a team must win 40% of its overall games or 40% of its league games. While a win over Oswego only brings Auburn's overall record to 7-11 — short of the required mark — the Maroons own a 6-3 league record and therefore have already punched their ticket to the postseason.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0