Auburn girls basketball holds firm in fourth quarter to beat Oswego

AUBURN — For most of the third quarter, it looked like Auburn girls basketball would cruise to an easy win.
When Oswego momentarily snatched the lead in the fourth, the Maroons didn't flinch.
Briefly trailing by two in the fourth quarter, Auburn pitched a shutout for the final four minutes to come back and defeat Oswego 49-41 Tuesday at Auburn High School.
Ahead by as many as nine in the third quarter, the Maroons' grasp on the lead steadily loosened until Oswego took a two-point lead on a 3 with 4:50 to go.
Two deep jumpers from Leah Middleton, one of which was a 3-pointer, regained the lead for Auburn. The Buccaneers didn't score another basket the rest of the game.
"We had the lead for most of the game, but they took it with about four minutes to go," Auburn coach Al Giannone said. "You can go one of two ways there: You can go in the toilet or you can keep plugging and remain calm, and that's what we did."
Auburn's offensive attack was balanced, with four different players scoring at least eight points. Doray DiLallo was the only one to reach double figures, finishing with 10 to go with 10 rebounds. Natalie Calandra-Ryan was next up with nine points, while Middleton and Marlee Solomon (five rebounds) both finished with eight.
Emma Nolan contributed six points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Defensively is where the Maroons thrived. In the second half, the Maroons started using their full-court press, with Middleton defending the inbounder and Nolan covering the intended pass recipient. That strategy helped Auburn build its lead in the third quarter and hang on to it in the final minutes.
"The whole second half we tried to pressure them because we felt they couldn't handle it well," Giannone said. "We sped them up. In the first half when we did that we kept fouling them. We were bailing them out and they hit free throws, and I felt that's how they were able to stay in the game.
"Second half we did a much better job of being big and we made them take tough shots."
Auburn still has two games remaining in the regular season. The Maroons travel to Jamesville-DeWitt next Tuesday before wrapping up with Fulton at home the following Thursday.
To qualify for sectionals, a team must win 40% of its overall games or 40% of its league games. While a win over Oswego only brings Auburn's overall record to 7-11 — short of the required mark — the Maroons own a 6-3 league record and therefore have already punched their ticket to the postseason.
