Auburn girls basketball smothers Oswego in defensive battle

AUBURN — While it wasn't their cleanest game of the season, the Maroons did enough to secure their sixth win of the shortened season.
Auburn girls basketball, led by its defense, smothered Oswego for a 36-21 win Wednesday at Auburn High School.
Twenty-one points allowed is the lowest total for the Maroons this season, and the defensive effort was needed as the Maroons also posted their lowest scoring game of the year.
Auburn can take solace in its 6-2 record entering its final game of the season, scheduled against West Genesee on Thursday. One downside to the Maroons' success, however: coach Al Giannone is left wondering what could've been had sectional tournaments not been canceled this winter.
"This has been a fabulous group. We talked yesterday about how we wish this was a full season because they're great kids, they play well together, they're all pulling in the same direction for the team," Giannone said. "With this team I think we could've made a run. They play well cohesively, so I would've liked our chances."
Auburn's defense held Oswego to several dry spells throughout the game, including from the opening possession. The Buccaneers didn't score their first point until less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter while the Maroons built a 9-0 lead.
The highlight of the opening minutes was a four-point play from freshman point guard Peyton Maneri (22 points, five assists, four steals). Following a missed shot, sophomore center Kylie Guarino (11 rebounds, three blocks) tipped the ball back out to Maneri who attempted a 3. The shot was nothing but net, as was the ensuing free throw.
Auburn finished the first quarter with 13 points, their highest of the game. The Maroons were held to a single basket made by Leah Middleton (four points, five rebounds, five steals) in the second quarter, as the teams combined for 10 points during the frame.
Because of the Maroons' defense though, offense wasn't a necessity. Auburn players regularly stepped in front of Oswego's passes, coming up with steals or tipping balls away to blow up a possession. Racking up defections, Giannone said, has been a focus.
"When we play our defense, whether it's matchup zone or man-to-man, we always talk about getting deflections. That's one of our most important stats," Giannone said. "That ends up leading to steals, and in the second half we got a lot of those. That led to points in transition. If we didn't get layups, we got fouled and went to the free-throw line.
"We only scored 36 points. Most nights that's not enough but tonight it was. We'll take it."
Due to the absence of postseason play, most winter teams are chalking up the 2021 season to pride and love of the game. But the Maroons might have something extra to gain from the season that almost wasn't. Three members of the starting lineup — Guarino, Middleton and Maneri — all have at least two more high school seasons after this one.
While the Maroons will miss starting seniors Doray Dilallo and Natalie Ryan next year, the abbreviated season has provided crucial development time for the younger core.
"It's huge, because they're getting nine games where they're getting game action," Giannone said. "Had they not been able to play, it would've been a total waste of a year and that would've been rough. For us, and everyone else obviously, it was huge that we were able to play some."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.