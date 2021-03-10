Auburn girls basketball smothers Oswego in defensive battle

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The highlight of the opening minutes was a four-point play from freshman point guard Peyton Maneri (22 points, five assists, four steals). Following a missed shot, sophomore center Kylie Guarino (11 rebounds, three blocks) tipped the ball back out to Maneri who attempted a 3. The shot was nothing but net, as was the ensuing free throw.

Auburn finished the first quarter with 13 points, their highest of the game. The Maroons were held to a single basket made by Leah Middleton (four points, five rebounds, five steals) in the second quarter, as the teams combined for 10 points during the frame.

Because of the Maroons' defense though, offense wasn't a necessity. Auburn players regularly stepped in front of Oswego's passes, coming up with steals or tipping balls away to blow up a possession. Racking up defections, Giannone said, has been a focus.

"When we play our defense, whether it's matchup zone or man-to-man, we always talk about getting deflections. That's one of our most important stats," Giannone said. "That ends up leading to steals, and in the second half we got a lot of those. That led to points in transition. If we didn't get layups, we got fouled and went to the free-throw line.

"We only scored 36 points. Most nights that's not enough but tonight it was. We'll take it."